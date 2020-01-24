Alabama police search for girl, 13, who vanished two days ago on her way to school

Alabama police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who vanished two days ago when she ‘willingly’ got into a car while walking to her school bus stop.

Amberly Nicole Flores disappeared soon after leaving her home in the Green Park South mobile home community in Pelham, Alabama, Tuesday morning.

Police are appealing to the public for information, after the teenager was then spotted on surveillance footage getting into a Mercedes SUV.

Amberly was last seen leaving her home around 7 am on Tuesday to walk to her school bus stop.

The teenager never made it to school that morning.

Surveillance footage captured near Green Park South showed the girl getting into a dark Mercedes SUV.

Pelham police said they are still working to determine the make and model of the vehicle and are enhancing the surveillance images ‘in hopes of being able to read the license plate number’.

‘After reviewing surveillance video near Green Park South, we can confirm that Amberly Flores willingly got into the dark SUV you see in this photo,’ police posted on Facebook.

Amberly, who is described as a Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes, 5’1′ tall and weighing 115 pounds, was wearing a white jacket, blue jeans and carrying a pink backpack when she disappeared, authorities said.

Amberly’s concerned parents said it’s out of character for their daughter to not turn up to school.

‘She’s very good, a very good girl. This is the first time she go to school and not come back,’ Alfredo Flores, the girl’s father, told WBMA-LD.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Pelham police have issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for the girl.