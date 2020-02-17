Alan Dershowitz accuses former Harvey Weinstien lawyer David Boies of extortion in new lawsuit

Legal battles are mounting between attorney Alan Dershowitz and one-time Harvey Weinstein lawyer David Boies.

A suit was filed in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan Monday, with Dershowitz accusing Boies of causing him ‘defamation’ and ‘intentional affliction of emotional distress.’

The lawyer’s suit comes in response to a claim Boies made in November, accusing Dershowitz of defamation over news articles that caused him disparagement, including a Washington Post story where the attorney called his firm one of ‘extortion, subornation of perjury and other crimes,’ the Wall Street Journal reports.

Deshowitz, in his response on Monday, alleges Boies, along with his firm Boies Schiller Flexner and Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, engaged in the extortion of wealthy and powerful men, including Victoria Secret boss Les Wexner, for private settlements.

Only Boies is named as a plaintiff in Dershowitz’s suit.

Both attorneys, known well for their high-profile cases, have been feuding with each other for years.

Dershowitz is best known from when he helped defend disgraced, former NFL pro OJ Simpson, when was he tried for the murders of his former wife Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman in the 1990s.

He more recently argued against President Donald Trump’s removal at his Senate impeachment trial.

Boies unsuccessfully represented former Vice President Al Gore during the recount of the 2000 presidential election, which he lost to President George W. Bush.

He also is remembered for his early representation of now-disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein, renegotiating his employment contract. He most recently handled legal work for Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, the former top executive of the now-imploded blood testing startup.

Dershowitz’s counterclaim on Monday stems partly from accusations Giuffre made against him, alleging he sexually assaulted her as a teenager, when she claims she had been recruited by the now deceased Epstein into a sex-trafficking ring.

Dershowitz had represented the now deceased Epstein, a convicted child sex offender, in negotiating him an 18-month sentence for the offense which happened in Florida.

The 81-year-old Dershowitz has denied the charges, arguing Giuffre was a ‘certified, complete, total liar,’ and that he could ‘prove conclusively’ the charges she made against him were false, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Giuffre sued Mr. Dershowitz in federal court in April for defamation over his claims that she was lying, reports the Journal.

Dershowitz in his counterclaim on Monday, made by the New York-based Aidala, Bertuna & Kamins, alleged Boies’ firm threatened to air allegations that Wexner had sexually assaulted Guiffre if the Victoria Secret CEO didn’t pay a private settlement.

Epstein had managed Wexner’s financial assets before the two parted in 2008, when the financier became a convicted child sex offender. Epstein would end up committing suicide in a Manhattan jail cell last year as he was facing federal child sex trafficking charges.

In addition to Guiffre, several women have come forward to say they were assaulted by Epstein, whose estate now is fending off multiple legal claims made by victims.

Wexner, who also heads Bath & Body Works, as well as other stores as chief executive of parent company L Brands, is reportedly in talks to step down from the top post.

He is considering strategic options for Victoria’s Secret that could include a full or partial sale of the lingerie business, the Journal reported late last month, citing people familiar with the matter.

Wexner, who for years was the only publicly known client of Epstein’s hedge fund, last year accused the money manager of misappropriating ‘vast sums’ of his fortune while managing his personal finances, and said he had cut ties with Epstein a decade prior.

A spokesperson for L Brands was not immediately available when DailyMail.com reached out.

A spokesperson for Boies’ firm also did not immediately respond when DailyMail.com reached out.

Dershowitz in a statement, released through his lawyer after Monday’s filing says ‘through this lawsuit, I intend to expose the legally and ethically questionable pattern of conduct that Boies has employed during his career, of which the false accusations against me are merely one sordid example’.