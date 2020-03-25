Alan Shearer ranks Premier League captains as Man Utd and Chelsea stars top the list

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer ranked his top 10 Premier League captains of all time in a special edition of Match of the Day on Saturday night

Alan Shearer reckons Chelsea legend John Terry is the best Premier League skipper of all time.

The former striker’s list, which was revealed on a special edition of Match of the Day, included an array of heavyweights from nearly three decades of top-flight action.

Shearer couldn’t resist backing himself, though. The Geordie talisman put himself at No.10 – despite never winning any silverware at Newcastle.

Shearer opted to rank Wes Morgan ahead of himself. The powerful defender led Leicester to their incredible 2016 title triumph.

Manchester United hero Nemanja Vidic, who won five Premier League titles during his tenure at Old Trafford, was eighth.

Liverpool and England midfielder Jordan Henderson is at seven. His stock has risen enormously in recent years and the 29-year-old is firmly established as an Anfield favourite.

Ex-Manchester City centre-back Vincent Kompany is sixth in Shearer’s list.

The Belgian bruiser won an impressive four Premier League title with the Citizens.

Arsenal legend Tony Adams is fifth in Shearer’s list. The 53-year-old, who was a one-club man, recorded four titles in north London.

Patrick Vieira, having skippered during the 2003/04 ‘Invincibles’ season, is third in the list.

Liverpool’s Steven Gerrard is sandwiched between the two Arsenal superstars.

United hardman Roy Keane grabs second spot – but Terry is Shearer’s top dog.

Terry notched five Premier League titles with the Blues and is now assistant manager at Aston Villa.

“He was everything you wanted in a captain. He had the respect of managers, fans and players,” Shearer said.

“He wasn’t liked by other fans, but it didn’t affect him – it probably spurred him on if anything, and he delivered.”

10 – Shearer

9 – Morgan

8 – Vidic

7 – Henderson

6 – Kompany

5 – Adams

4 – Gerrard

3 – Vieira

2 – Keane

1 – Terry