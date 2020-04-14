Aldi opening hours on Good Friday: What time is Aldi open on Good Friday?

GOOD FRIDAY will kick off the upcoming Easter weekend, but with the whole country on lockdown, festivities aren’t going ahead as planned. What about supermarkets? What time is Aldi open on Good Friday?

The supermarket chain has already cut down on its trading hours to accommodate for the coronavirus outbreak. Aldi has announced stores will be closing for two days, to “give our team members a well-deserved break”.

What time is Aldi open on Good Friday? Aldi has decided to close their stores in England, Wales and Northern Ireland on Easter Sunday, to allow staff members a day off. On Good Friday, they will be open from 8am to 8pm across the country, including Scotland. Aldi will be opening their doors early to vulnerable and elderly customers half-an-hour early on Mondays through to Saturdays – including this weekend. To check your local store’s opening hours, use the Aldi store finder here.

The supermarket chain has also announced that from April 6, they will temporarily be extending their opening hours. They will be open from 8.30am to 7pm across the board unless otherwise stated. CEO of Aldi UK and Ireland Giles Hurley penned a statement to the public via the company’s social media accounts. Writing to customers, Mr Hurley said: “As you will be aware, all supermarkets have been working very hard to keep up with demand over the last few days.

“I am writing to reassure you, and all our other valued customers, that our colleagues and trusted suppliers are working round the clock to keep our warehouse fully stocked. “We have increased orders from our suppliers and our warehouses have sufficient stock to replenish all stores. “This includes all of the essentials such as sanitary and baby products. “Our amazing colleagues have been working tirelessly to restock our stores.

“However, unprecedented demand for certain products has made it difficult for us to ensure that there are no gaps on shelves. “All of our stores receive daily deliveries, often multiple times a day. “So if a certain product is not available when you visit, it will be replenished in the overwhelming majority of cases by the following day. “We have taken action to discourage people from buying more than they need.

“Customers are currently limited to buying four items of any one product during each visit. “This is still significantly more than most customers would buy in a normal shopping trip and we hope this temporary restriction will give as many customers as possible the opportunity to get what they need, every time they visit. “I’m sure, like me, you are also concerned about those who are the most vulnerable at this time. “Not everyone has the financial or practical resources to buy in bulk, including our elderly customers. We all have a responsibility to ensure we only buy what we and our families need.

“If we shop as we normally do, our stores will quickly return to normal. Finally, mob sincere thanks to you for your continued support and to every single one of our colleagues. “It’s the people at Aldi that make our business special and they have come together like never before to serve you, our customers, during this extremely busy time.” Social media users were quick to praise the post, with one writing: “Well done Aldi I for one appreciated what you are doing, a huge thankyou [sic] to all that are involved in keeping your stores stocked for us.” Another added: “The Aldi worker’s and all worker’s [sic] in the industry are working flat out to replenish the stock, but how great is this that the boss of Aldi openly thanks his staff.”

