Aldi shopper reveals she cut weekly shopping bill in half by switching supermarket

SHOPPERS across the UK have a shared understanding of how different supermarkets can vary in their expensiveness. One savvy mum recently revealed how they reduced their weekly shopping bill by more than half by switching between the options.

Grocery shopping can be a surprisingly expensive cost and families across the UK are constantly looking for ways to reduce their bills. There are a number of supermarkets known for their low cost offerings, but some people wonder if their reputation is more hype than substance.

One mumsnet user recently asked: “what is Aldi like really?”. There was many responses to this question with some expressing loyalty to certain supermarkets, even if they knew they were more expensive. User “MrsPworkingmummy” touched on this, revealing that she used to be a “grocery store snob” until she bit the bullet and looked elsewhere. As she explained: “I was a grocery store snob…until an Aldi opened a mile away in the semi-rural village I lived in.”

“I tried it and was converted. My weekly shop cost around £65 in comparison to the £150 I’d spend at Asda or Sainsbury’s”. She went on to review some of the everyday essentials we all need and highlighted that Aldi has good options for them: “The fruit, veg and meat is lovely quality and there is enough of a choice to mean a wide variety of weekly meals can be cooked. “My husband likes their chocolate, and I now use their shampoo, conditioner, and cleaning products too. “I do still pop to a major supermarket however as I couldn’t live without Lurpack butter and hipp baby milk.

Other users concurred with this view, with some clearly eager to sing the stores praises. User “Willow2017” showed just how much of a difference effective grocery shopping can make. When discussing Aldi’s budgetary credentials, they confirmed that it is: “Much cheaper. “You don’t have to buy anything from the middle aisle it’s not compulsory but sometimes its great for things you need like tools.

“I just did a big shop there today. “Got five large bags of food including lots of meat, chicken, veg etc etc and two bottles of wine for £80. “Filled up fridge and freezer so won’t need a big shop for a while. “The meat is good quality. I can’t afford to do a big shop elsewhere.