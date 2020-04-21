Aldi shopper shares how they slashed food bill in half with money saving tips

ALDI is a go-to supermarket for many, with the retailer taking a 9.5 percent share of UK grocery market spending, according to August 2019 figures from Nielson. Among its customers, one savvy spender has shared their money saving tips.

Cutting costs will be a priority for many, particularly when it comes to grocery shopping – something which can easily add up. In a bid to help those looking for ideas on how to tighten their belts, an Aldi shopper has revealed how they managed to slash their supermarket spending in half.

Writing on Mumsnet back in November 2016, the user “NattyTile” suggested a number of money saving tips which savvy spenders may want to adopt. Among them was the idea of changing where customers tend to buy the majority of their food. It came after the thrifty budgeter had ended up reducing grocery outgoings by 50 percent. “Move your shopping to Lidl or Aldi – I switched from Waitrose earlier this year and honestly I’ve cut my grocery bill in half,” they penned.

“Some of that is to do with limited range, so fewer treaty nibbles, but the rest is just sheer bargains (£38 yesterday in Aldi for a full trolly, virtually identical shop in Sainsbury’s three weeks ago was £69).” Another tip is to reduce costs on car up-keep and parking, by walking where possible, rather than spending. “Walk rather than use the car where you can, saves wear and tear, fuel and parking costs,” they wrote. Another word of wisdom was “don’t go shopping”. While this could seem difficult, the Mumsnet user explained what they meant.

“I find if I walk into a shop for ‘just one thing’ I’ll nearly always come out with a few other things on top, so that £1 pint of milk becomes a £5-6 of stuff we didn’t need,” they shared. “I now try to do without whatever we’ve run out of, rather than just nip out to replace it.” Altering menu choices and instead opting for a vegetarian diet at times was another money saving tip. “Don’t eat meat every meal, and when you do, go for cheaper cuts and bulk it out with other stuff,” they told Mumsnet users.

“Eat what’s in season – youve probably missed the blackberries but see if there are any unadopted apple trees all forlorn and lost (we have some which have grown from discarded apple cores in a local park); we’ve found chestnut trees too.” They added: “Make as much use of your freezer as you can, and check when local shops discount stuff. “Our local Co-op reduces meat joints at around 3pm on a Sunday, once it’s too late to cook them for lunch. “But that’s half price for the week after if you go at the right time.”