Alec Baldwin compares Donald Trump to Hitler in scathing Twitter rant

Alec Baldwin has compared to Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler in a scathing Twitter rant, warning the public to wake up before the president’s ‘fascist thinking’ becomes the new normal.

The 61-year-old actor is notorious for speaking out against the president and often portrays Trump on Saturday Night Live.

The actor ripped into the president just a week after Trump was acquitted in his impeachment trial in the Senate. To add to the blow, this week the Department of Justice announced plans to reduce its original sentencing recommendation for Trump’s longtime associate Roger Stone.

‘It’s official. The United States government is as lawless as the malignant dictatorships we’ve hated in our foreign policy since WWII,’ Baldwin tweeted Wednesday.

He continued hours later saying that Trump espouses fascist ideals and warned that Americans are slowly normalizing his extremist ideas.

‘Remember that fascistic thinking takes hold when a standard of living is threatened consistently. People think that things are changing, and downward for most Americans. And that this will become the new normal. They are wholly directed by $,’ he added.

Baldwin drew parallels between Trump and Hitler saying that the Republican-controlled Senate is behaving in a similar way to the Nazi regime.

‘You wonder how Hitler took control of a once great country. For those of you too young to recall the War or its aftermath, simply watch how this GOP-controlled Senate behaves,’ he said.

‘Their sniveling fealty and lack of courage. And you begin to get it,’ he added.

Baldwin’s rant was like triggered by news this week that the Department of Justice asked that Roger Stone, who is scheduled to be sentenced next week, be given a lighter sentence.

The announcement led all four prosecutors on the Stone case to resign on Tuesday and sparked scrutiny over White House interference in judicial matters.

Roger Stone was found guilty of seven charges including lying to Congress and witness tampering in the Russia investigation in November. Prosecutors had asked a federal judge to sentence him to seven to nine years behind bars.

Last month Baldwin blasted Trump supports for what he described as the ‘colossal destruction of everything that matters’ in the USA in a lengthy Twitter rant.

‘The desecration of those ideals and the near moral collapse of this country falls squarely in the lap of Trump’s supporters… as opposed to Trump himself, who is merely what psychology labels the “objective negative function,”‘ he said.

‘Like fire, floods and earthquakes, it destroys, and only destroys, by its very nature. Without prejudice. It is Trump voters, particularly those who would re-elect him who bear the blame. For the undeniable and colossal destruction of everything that matters to us as Americans that cannot be merely monetized,’ he continued.

Speaking on The View last week Baldwin said his favorite 2020 Democratic candidate was Joe Biden.

‘Well, the person who I think at this moment, and it’s an eternity between now and the convention is probably Biden only so far as how he polls across different groups of people,’ he said.