Alesha Dixon flashes This Morning fans as plunging top gapes open live on air

Britain’s Got Talent babe Alesha Dixon flashed This Morning viewers today as her plunging yellow shirt gaped open to flash her bra live on air, leaving them hot under the collar

This Morning ‘s Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield spoke to Britain’s Got Talent star Alesha Dixon about the new series of the show, which is returning on Saturday night.

As Alesha teased what talent viewers can expect, her yellow blouse, which was unbuttoned down to her ribcage, gaped open to reveal a little more than expected.

Alesha, 40, looked gorgeous as the shirt plunging to reveal her pink underwear underneath, leaving fans very hot under the collar.

The semi-sheer blouse flaunted Alesha’s killer curves as she chatted to the presenters, while she kept her dark hair loose and make up simple.

The judge also got viewers very excited for the next series as she told Holly and Phil that were was lots to expect from the audition stages.

Show bosses have confirmed that the live shows will be going ahead this year, despite the coronavirus pandemic throwing the ITV schedule into chaos.

Alesha said about BGT: “We filmed all the auctions and deliberations, so now we’re just waiting for when the live shows are going to be – we have no clue when it is going to be.”

She added: “The auditions were incredible, they deliver every single year.

“It has gone old school this year, it was more like classic auditions, like a regular person watching at home and thinking I’m going to give it a go.

“Children have pretty much taken over the show this year, you’re going to love it.”

Alesha continued: “You’re in for another treat, I can’t wait.

“It is just what people need to make them smile, a bit of escapism and silliness, that’s what we need.”

BGT returns this Saturday on ITV, while This Morning continues tomorrow at 10am on ITV.