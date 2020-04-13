Alesha Dixon sends BGT fans wild in skimpy bralette for eye-popping display

Britain’s Got Talent star Alesha Dixon made good use of the recent sunshine by stripping down to a minuscule two-piece for an impromptu sunbathing session in her back garden

Alesha Dixon isn’t letting the lockdown conditions dampen her spirits.

The Britain’s Got Talent babe, who is homeschooling her eldest daughter due to school closures, spent yesterday in her sprawling garden as the UK enjoyed a bout of warm weather.

With Brits urged to stay inside, and public places a current no-go, the mum-of-two decided to take in the sunshine from the comfort of her lawn.

The beauty looked chic for her afternoon in the sunshine, and wore a pretty matching two-piece, highlighting her slender frame.

Showing off her gym-honed physique, Alesha wore a pretty pink bra with lace detailing, which flaunted her bust.

Meanwhile, she teamed the minuscule top with a pair of high-waisted shorts.

Clutching a glass of something sweet, the TV judge looked sensational as she danced in the sun-dappled video.

Sporting a sleek bun, she accessorised her laid-back look with a patterned headband and a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Added some bling to the ensemble, Alesha rocked a gold ‘love’ necklace and a pair of gold earrings.

And it one cute picture, the natural stunner sat on partner Azuka Ononye’s lap as the pair smiled for the camera.

The sizzling video comes days after Alesha opened up about homeschooling her daughter, admitting she is living her childhood dream of becoming a teacher when she appeared via video link on This Morning earlier this week.

Speaking to hosts HollyWilloughby and Phillip Schofield, Alesha explained she writes on a chalkboard and gets Azura to call her “Miss Dixon”.

“I’m enjoying teaching, my partner and I take it in turns,” the singer said.

“Azura is still adjusting to it but she’s getting the hang of it. I’m missing having routine in my life, taking it one step at a time. We are very lucky that we have each other.

“Before I got into the industry, I wanted to be a teacher. I write on a chalkboard and tell my daughter to call me Miss Dixon.”