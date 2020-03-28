Alexander Hleb on being managed by Arsene Wenger and being an “idiot” to Pep Guardiola

Alexander Hleb spent three years at Arsenal under Arsene Wenger before being signed by Barcelona, where he was managed by current Man City boss Pep Guardiola

Former Arsenal midfielder Alexander Hleb has spoken about his playing days, including his spell at the Gunners.

Hleb is retiring at the age of 38 with a two-part film based on his career called ‘Our Hleb’ being released in his homeland of Belarus.

The midfielder left Arsenal in 2008 after three seasons in north London and was signed by La Liga giants Barcelona.

But it was his time with the Gunners that proved to put a smile on Hleb’s face the most as he looked back on his career.

Hleb said: “Arsenal was the happiest stage of my life. Working with (Arsene) Wenger is the best thing that could have happened.

“He appreciated and supported each player individually. He got the best out of every player.”

Following three seasons at Arsenal, where Hleb lost both the Champions League and League Cup finals, he headed to warmer climates.

But the Belarusian struggled to get minutes under Pep Guardiola at Barcelona, admitting he was a bit foolish at times.

The ex-Birmingham loanee added: “It was entirely my fault, not Guardiola’s.

“He did everything possible for me to help me adapt to the country and the club quickly and to learn the language. I acted like an idiot. The group was really good.

“I had a great career. I made a few mistakes but I keep the good memories from all the clubs.

“Barcelona was the best club in the world and I was very happy at Arsenal.”

Hleb did win the Champions League while at Barcelona before ending his career at Belarussian top-flight FC Isloch Minsk Raion.

On his future, he added: “I want to help develop football in Belarus. I see other small countries that grow and manage to get results.”