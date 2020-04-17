Alexander Zverev plotting Federer, Nadal and Djokovic demise during coronavirus crisis

Alexander Zverev is desperate to overthrow Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Alexander Zverev is itching at the bit to get back in action after all ATP tour events were cancelled until late July because of the coronavirus pandemic. Wimbledon has fallen victim to the killer virus and it will not be played this year.

The absence of the grass Grand Slam could have a significant impact on Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic’s battle to go down as the greatest of all time. The Big Three were expected to dominate the major tournaments again this year as the Next Gen stars are not yet deemed ready to take over the mantle. Zverev feels the extended break from tennis will only serve the legends well because they are used to skipping events. But the German world No 7 has predicted there will be a changing of the guard when play resumes. “We boys have to get going first. So the break is more of an advantage for the older ones,” Zverev told Sport Bild.

“They have more experience and know exactly what they have to do. “They will also be fresher after the break. Therefore, standing is more of an advantage for older players.” One suggestion which could see tennis return sooner than anticipated would be to play tournaments behind closed doors. And even though Zverev feels that would be a “weird” thing to do his is not against the idea.

“At the end of the day, it’s best if there’s live sport on TV again,” the 22-year-old explained. “It is better than nothing. That’s why I would like it to be played without a spectator if necessary. “I think until the US Open time, tennis fans are so hungry that they don’t care whether we play in front of spectators or in empty places. “The only problem with us is traveling around. This is not the case in the Bundesliga. We fly from one country to another.”