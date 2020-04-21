Alisson injury latest after Liverpool goalkeeper struggles with hip problem

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has struggled with several injuries this season, with Adrian stepping in as his deputy, and his latest problem has been with his hip

Alisson has ramped up his plans to return to fitness with an ongoing hip injury that has hampered his season.

The Brazil international has been out of action due to the problem he picked up in training.

Prior to the coronavirus crisis halting the Premier League season, the ex-Roma star had missed some vital games.

The goalkeeper missed three league matches as well as the Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid.

He was closing in on a return to full fitness when the lockdown came into effect.

And he has also been working behind the scenes with Liverpool staff in a bid to continue his regime.

Liverpool’s goalkeeper coach John Achterberg told the club website: “[Alisson] sent videos, doing some jumping and exercises.

“Obviously, we were working with him until the lockdown and he was basically fit.

“Now it’s for him to maintain it in the house, like the other goalkeepers.

“They all get their programmes from the fitness department so they will do the job and the work to try to stay as fit as they can, like all the other players as well.”

Alisson’s back-up, Adrian, came under fire for his role in Liverpool’s exit from the Champions League.

The Spaniard made two glaring errors as Atletico Madrid came back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 and 4-2 on aggregate.

As for Liverpool’s No. 1, he has been in fine form between the sticks at Anfield.

The Brazilian has played in 28 matches this season, keeping clean sheets in half of them.

Liverpool’s coaches have been doing everything they can to ensure their players are keeping fit at home.

Achterberg added: “We try to supply everything they need.

“If they needed boots, we got them boots; if they needed balls, we got them some balls. So at least they have the stuff to work in the house as much as they can.

“The physical department sent all the weights around that the boys wanted and needed, because some live in apartments and some didn’t have all the equipment needed, so the club has provided that with Andreas [Kornmayer’s] team.

“They put all together all exercises and some live training sessions. So we’ve all been in there to try to keep the banter going but also keep the fitness levels going.”