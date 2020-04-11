Amanda Holden gets BGT fans fired up as she flashes killer curves in skimpy bra

Britain’s Got Talent bombshell Amanda Holden sent fans into meltdown as she flaunted her jaw-dropping curves in a skimpy sports bra as she worked out in her garden

Britain’s Got Talent babe Amanda Holden sizzled in the sunshine as she shared a snap of herself exercising in her garden with her youngest daughter Hollie.

The pair were seen doing jumping jacks in the garden as they made the most of the sunshine, looking very happy to be out in the fresh air.

Amanda donned a matching grey and white patterned activewear set, pairing it with coral trainers as she smiled for the camera.

The skimpy sports bra flaunted Amanda’s toned abs as she bounced around the garden, sending her fans wild with the racy display.

Meanwhile, the skintight leggings showed off Amanda’s long legs as she posed for a snap by herself next to her garden wall.

She completed the look with a mirrored visor to protect her eyes, and also donned aviator sunglasses as she gazed away from the camera.

Amanda cheekily captioned the clop: “Mandy motivator,” as the compliments came pouring in for the fun video.

One fan posted: “You’re both stars.”

Another added: “Love all the positive vibes and motivation you’re sending.”

A third chipped in: “Mother and daughter goals.”

A fourth wrote: “I’m going to work out now. Thanks for the motivation.”

Meanwhile, Amanda will be returning to screens soon as she and the rest of the judges are back for another Britain’s Got Talent

Amanda, Alesha Dixon and Simon Cowell and David Walliams will be back to look at the UK’s talent for another year.

She and Alesha wowed in some racy dresses for the show’s official pictures, as Amanda donned a glamorous white dress which clung to her famous figure.

As the sleeves of the dress fell off her shoulder, Amanda flashed the flesh as she continued her trend of raunchy ensembles for the ITV hit series.

The show has also confirmed that the live shows will be going ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic.

BGT returns this Saturday at 8pm on ITV.