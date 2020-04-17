Amateur boxing charity reaches out to help vulnerable kids during coronavirus pandemic

The Maverick Stars Trust, an amateur boxing charity, have been in the corner for those in need as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc with lives up and down the country

Boxing may be suspended but the sport continues to fight for its communities.

Up and down the country amateur boxing clubs are supporting those in their areas who need help during the coronavirus epidemic.

And in the North West the Maverick Stars Trust have been really in the corner for those in need.

The charity is taking a particular focus in helping children who may be missing food because they can no longer get access to free school meals.

They are assisting boxing clubs with the finances needed to deliver food packages to those who are vulnerable.

Two-time world lightweight challenger Derry Mathews has been fighting the cause in Liverpool with his own amateur club and others.

While down the M62 it is another British boxing stalwart in Jamie Moore who is helping out.

“At first, we were focusing on kids who already train at gyms but who don’t have enough at home and now have no school to depend on,” said ex-British champion Moore.

“We’ve had to spread the initiative wider to include anyone who needs help, young and old, whether they’ve ever stepped into a boxing club or not.

“It’s hard for everyone now, but I’m just hoping that the community spirit that people are showing continues when everything is back to normal.

“Boxing people, like my mate Nigel Travis at Moss Side fire station boxing club, have always done more than their fair share.

“Hopefully more people will want to help boxing clubs from now on.”

That is a fine point from Moore in that while boxing clubs are coming out fighting for their communities now, they will also need support when the country has overcome this crisis.

That will have to come from sponsorships from companies who get back to business quickly after this or even locals sending their children to clubs to keep their subscriptions up.

England Boxing has already had to start an initiative to raise money for clubs suffering because they were forced to close their doors.

It is not only Mavericks Stars Trust who are doing fine work, either.

Clubs up and down the country are helping communities in their own way.

South Wye Police Academy in Hereford and the Sporting Chance gym in Newcastle are just two.

Hopefully they get the recognition they deserve when this tough time has passed.

Any amateur clubs who want to get involved with Maverick Stars Trust can do so by signing up www.maverickstars.co.uk