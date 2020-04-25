‘Amateur hour!’ Andrew Neil fury at Government’s ‘patronising coronavirus pep talks’

ANDREW NEIL has hit out at the Government’s daily coronavirus briefings for a second day, accusing ministers of conducting “patronising pep talks”.

BBC broadcaster Andrew Neil has described today’s coronavirus press conference as “dire”, hitting out at Gavin Williamson’s “amateur” attempt at leading the briefing. He urged ministers to relay facts and give straightforward answers, rather than dodge important questions. Yesterday the journalist launched a separate attack on the Downing Street briefing, likening the talks to speeches at the annual Tory conference.

Mr Neil took to Twitter again this afternoon, to criticise the Government for yet another poor performance. He wrote: “Some unsolicited advice after another dire present conference. “Ministers that most folks have never heard of should stop their amateur-hour ‘father of the nation’ acts. “No more homilies. No more patronising pats on the back for us. No more even more patronising pep talks.”

In a second Tweet he added: “No more annoying exhortations for us to buckle down further. “You don’t have the authority or respect for any if this. “Just give us the facts. “And give straight answers to straight questions (unlike today when it cam to Hugh Pym’s question on PPE).”

Many social media users agreed that the daily briefings have gone down hill. One person said: “So spot on Andrew. We are all screaming the same exact thing at the tv. “This is condescending guff. Just give us the facts.” Another user wrote: “Conferences and poxy graphs are a joke.”

A third said: “Seems pointless having them daily now.” Another person agreed and wrote: “The news conferences should be reduced to one a week. Pointless.” The Education Secretary led today’s briefing, announcing new measures to support pupils’ home learning. He said: “Some of our leading state schools have collaborated to open the Oak National Academy, which will be launched online tomorrow.

“This is a totally new initiative led by 40 brilliant teachers who have assembled video lessons and resources for any teacher in the country to make use of if they wish to do so. “180 video lessons will be provided each week across a broad range of subjects for every year group from reception through to year 10.” The Government has also ordered laptops for disadvantaged young people, and laptops and tablets for children with social workers and care leavers. But to many parents’ frustration, he refused to unveil a date for when schools will reopen.