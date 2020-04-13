Amazon staff, construction workers and McDonald’s employees walkout

Workers manning the frontlines amid worldwide coronavirus lockdowns continue to strike across the United States.

Staff at an delivery facility in Chicago, Illinois protested Saturday, looking for more protections as they work. Police who broke up the vehicular picket were told they should be ‘ashamed’ of themselves, Patch.com reports.

Their colleagues in New York City – where one worker was fired after protesting last week – are also planning more walkouts after dozens of employees are said to have been hit with the virus at the Staten Island facility.

In Massachusetts 10,000 plan to strike Monday. ‘Nothing we’ve seen has been able to ensure the safety of our members, or workers at other sites’, Union executive Tom Flynn said.

And in California staff walked out after their colleague contracted the virus – but say bosses did not tell them.

Cook Bartolome Perez told City News Service: ‘We’ve been pleading for protective equipment for more than a month now, but McDonald’s is putting its profits ahead of our health. We don’t want to die for McDonald’s burgers and fries.’

Grocery workers – many in low-wage jobs – are manning the frontlines amid worldwide lockdowns, their work deemed essential to keep food and critical goods flowing.

They are insisting employers pay them more and provide masks, gloves, gowns and access to testing.

In a handful of states – Minnesota and Vermont were the first – have given grocery workers a special classification that allows them to put their children in state-paid child care while they work.

Unions in Colorado, Alaska, Texas and many other states are pressing governors to elevate grocery workers to the status of first responders.

‘The government’s responsibility is to step up in these moments,’ said Sarah Cherin, chief of staff for the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union in Seattle, the first U.S. epicenter of COVID-19.

The union, which represents about 23,000 grocery workers and 18,000 health care workers, won early concessions for higher pay.

‘We have always been a group of people who come to work when others stay home,’ Cherin said. ‘Our workers need the same protection others get.’

workers called for a recent ‘sickout’ to demand better conditions, including double pay.

A group of independent contractors for the grocery delivery service walked out to force more protections.

Some of the biggest employers in the U.S. are responding.

To alliviate the concerns of some their workers Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer, said it is rolling out face masks and temperature checks at all its U.S. and European warehouses by next week.

The company has also been in contact with the CEOs of two coronavirus test makers as it considers how to screen its staff and reduce the risk of infection at its warehouses, according to internal meeting notes seen by Reuters.

Worker at the Chicago facility who went on strike over the weekend said they were concerned about a lack of communication when one of their colleagues tested positive for the virus.

One driver said: Two people got confirmed with coronavirus and they never told us it was in the warehouse. The drivers also, we’ve got to go in the warehouse, load our vans and everything.

‘There is no such thing as social distancing [in there] because you’re all up close on each other.’

Amazon say they have made ‘several changes to align with social distancing guidance’ including increased cleaning and disinfecting at sites, no longer holding stand-up meetings during shifts, and a new cell phone process for those who need to be in contact with their families or childcare providers’.

A spokesman told the DailyMail.com: ‘Our employees are heroes fighting for their communities and helping people get critical items they need in this crisis. Like all businesses grappling with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we are working hard to keep employees safe while serving communities and the most vulnerable.

‘We have taken extreme measures to keep people safe, tripling down on deep cleaning, procuring safety supplies that are available and changing processes to ensure those in our buildings are keeping safe distances.

We are committed to protecting our employees through our preventative health measures, enhanced cleaning and sanitation, and a broad suite of new benefits, including extended paid leave options for fulltime employees, additional $2 per hour, double time for overtime, and paid time off (PTO) benefits for regular part-time and seasonal employees. We enforce strict 6’ social distancing on our property and throughout our facilities.

‘We also communicate when a COVID-19 case is confirmed in one of our buildings to all individuals who work at that site —not just to those who’ve come in close contact with the diagnosed individual.’

, the nation’s largest grocery chain, said it will give all hourly employees a $2-an-hour ‘Hero Bonus’ through April 18. That follows temporary $2 pay bumps by , and others.

Walmart´s raise is just for hourly employees in distribution centers, but it´s also giving bonuses to full- and part-time workers.

Walmart, the nation´s largest private employer, and Target will provide masks and gloves to front-line workers and limit the number of customers in stores.

Walmart is taking the temperatures of its nearly 1.5 million employees when they report to work.

‘Most will see it as a welcome relief,’ Walmart spokesman Dan Bartlett said of the new measures.

But that doesn’t alleviate the fear when shoppers won’t follow the rules, including social distancing.

Jake Pinelli, who works at a in Aberdeen, New Jersey, said customers don’t stay 6 feet away from others and typically don’t wear masks or gloves. Staffers have protective gear, but the younger employees often give it to older co-workers or those they know have health conditions.

‘Most of us are terrified,’ Pinelli said. But he stays on because he wants to help.

‘I have not only bills to pay, but it’s the only way right now I feel like I can do anything for my community and help out,’ Pinelli said.

Some have fallen sick.

The Shaw’s supermarket chain told workers last week at six stores in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont that one of its employees had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The company reminded workers to wash their hands regularly and stay home if they don’t feel well.

At the in Norfolk, Virginia, cash is no longer used. Customers can’t bring reusable bags. Children under 16 are banned.

‘If somebody fell sick in the store, the store is most likely going to shut down,’ manager Jamie Gass said.

Gass, 47, said his wife has asthma, which means she would be more vulnerable to the coronavirus. Yet he feels pride going to a job that helps ensure people get fed in a crisis.

‘Am I scared that I could catch this? Absolutely,’ Gass said. ‘But I´m sure everybody is in that position. I´m just taking as many precautions as I can, so I don´t have to worry as much.’

More than 10,000 Americans have now died from the coronavirus and the number of infections increased to over 347,000 – as new data predicts the outbreak in the US will peak in 10 days with over 3,000 deaths in 24 hours.

The death toll in the United States increased by 1,147 overnight to bring the total number of fatalities to 10,358.

The number of confirmed cases across the country increased by 25,841 to bring the infection total to 347,516.

Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said Monday the real unemployment level could be far higher than officially recorded as she warned of a depression.

Yellen told CNBC second-quarter GDP could decline by 30 per cent and unemployment is already at 12 per cent and 13 per cent amid the coronavirus outbreak.

She warned the downturn is ‘absolutely shocking’, adding: ‘If we had a timely unemployment statistic, the unemployment rate probably would be up to 12 or 13% at this point and moving higher.’

With a labor forced of 165 million that means up to 21 million Americans unemployed by Yellen’s calculations.

Yellen said: ‘This is a huge, unprecedented, devastating hit, and my hope is that we will get back to business as quickly as possible.’

On whether the economy can recover quickly with a sudden ‘V’ upturn, she warned: ‘I think a ‘V’ is possible, but I am worried that the outcome will be worse and it really depend to my mind on just how much damage is down during the time that the economy is shut down in the way it is now.

‘The more damage of that sort is done, the more likely we are to see a ‘U,’ and there are worse letters like ‘L’ and I hope we don’t see something like that.’

The number of Americans officially filing new claims for unemployment benefits last week has shot to a record 6.6 million – as layoffs increased amid the coronavirus pandemic and more states enforced stay-at-home orders.

New claims for unemployment benefits rose to 6.65 million in the week ending March 28, according to figures released by the Department of Labor on Thursday.

The number of first-time applications for jobless benefits was double the previous record of 3.3 million new claims filed for the week ending March 21.

It means that roughly 10 million Americans have lost their jobs and filed for unemployment in the two weeks that the coronavirus started rapidly spreading across the country.

In the same week of last year, only 211,000 people requested benefits for the first time.

The new unemployment claims account for the week in which states like New York shuttered non-essential businesses and enforced stay-at-home orders.