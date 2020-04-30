America strong: Thunderbirds and Blue Angels prepare to soar across the skies of NYC, Philly and NJ

Crowds of people ignored social distancing rules to watch the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels soar over New York City’s skies Tuesday.

Pilots from the US Navy teamed up with the Air Force for the dazzling display over the Big Apple at around noon local time to pay tribute to the healthcare workers fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines.

The Blue Angels had earlier issued a warning, telling people to ‘refrain from traveling to see the flyover’, tweeting: ‘Residents should observe the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine. Social distancing should be practiced at all times. Stay home and stay safe!’

But pictures show residents in New Jersey and New York ignored the warnings, with huge crowds gathered to watch the flyover in both states.

In an earlier statement the Air Force and Navy had said they partnered with local governments and media outlets to ‘help ensure spectators follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social distancing guidelines’.

The Thunderbirds said the flyover would be ‘a show of national solidarity’ and ‘collaborative salute from the Navy and Air Force to recognize healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential personnel while standing in solidarity with all Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic’.

The group then refueled before heading to Trenton, New Jersey and Philadelphia for 2pm. Tuesday’s flight is part of a a series of multi-city flyovers over the next two weeks, they said.

Footage posted online shows the pilots – in themed face coverings – making their way to their jets. Under the wings of each plane a sign read: ‘In This Together.’

Stunning pictures show the 12 jets soaring past the Empire State building and the Statue of Liberty in Manhattan.

‘We’re excited to fly over cities across America as our way of saying thanks to the healthcare workers, first responders, and all the people who selflessly run into the breach working to keep America strong,’ said Gen. Dave Goldfein, Chief of Staff of the Air Force, and Adm. Michael Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations.

‘This is also our way of showing that we are all in this together and that America’s spirit will prevail.’

Mission commander U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Caldwell said: ‘We hope to give Americans a touching display of American resolve that honors those serving on the frontline of our fight with COVID-19.

‘We are truly excited to take to the skies with our Navy counterparts for a nationwide tribute to the men and women keeping our communities safe.’

Blue Angels commanding officer Cmdr. Brian Kesselring said: ‘We are incredibly honored to have the opportunity to salute those working on the frontline of the COVID-19 response, we are in awe of your strength and resilience.

‘Thank you to all of those in essential industries keeping our nation moving forward. We will get through this. We are all in this together.’

The number of confirmed U.S. coronavirus cases has passed one million; the death toll is 58,059. Some states have eased restrictions aimed at fighting the pandemic battering the economy.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday revealed his 12-step plan to reopening state which includes keeping hospital capacity beneath 70 percent and seeing solid two-week declines in coronavirus cases in the areas he will restart but said it would take a ‘miracle’ for New York City to reach the requirements in the next few weeks.

Cuomo’s lockdown officially ends on May 15 but he said on Monday he would extend it for some regions of the state where the data suggests there is still a problem.

In upstate New York, the infection rate is believed to be as low as three percent whereas in New York City, it is nearly 25 percent, according to an antibody study the state is carrying out.

The first step of the plan is to ensure that the region being reopened has seen declining coronavirus cases for 14 days.

New York City is a long way front that benchmark.

The two demonstration teams will fly over areas of the country hardest hit by COVID-19, as both joint and individual team flights occurring every one-to-two days until mid-May.

It is understood six F-18C/D Hornets from the Blue Angels and six F-16C/D Fighting Falcons from the Thunderbirds will take to the skies.

Donald Trump said earlier this month that the two prominent aerobatics teams ‘will be performing air shows over America’s cities,’ and in some places that ‘aren’t major cities,’ he added, in a salute to the country’s frontline workers who have been combating the coronavirus pandemic.

‘This is a tribute to them, our warriors,’ the president said.

They add: ‘Both teams are also implementing various measures to maintain personnel and community safety. This includes air-to-air refueling during transit and no scheduled stops en route to reduce potential exposure to the virus.’

The Blue Angels are based at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, and Thunderbirds, based at Nellis Air Force Base, Las Vegas.

Pilots typically fly at more than 30 air shows each year to demonstrate American military aviation.

Both teams have been forced to cancel performance as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak; the flyovers will incur no additional cost to taxpayers.