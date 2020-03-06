American Airlines mechanic is jailed for three years for tampering with packed plane

An American Airlines mechanic will spend 37 months in prison for sabotaging a jetliner carrying 150 passengers as it prepared to take off from Miami International Airport.

The sentence was handed down Wednesday to Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani, 60, who tampered with a commercial plane’s critical sensors last July in an attempt to gain overtime pay to fix the aircraft.

Last September, reports circulated that Alani may have been an ISIS sympathizer, after prosecutors claimed to have discovered terror propaganda videos on the mechanic’s smartphone.

However, US District Judge Marcia Cooke said Wednesday: ‘The indictment doesn’t charge anything related to terrorism or terrorist activity. I don’t see anything.’

Instead, Alani’s crime was financially motivated, with the Iraqi-born mechanic telling investigators that he was upset about an ongoing labor dispute which was denying him overtime work.

In an attempt to gain overtime pay, he ‘glued a piece of styrofoam inside a tube on the air data module system’ of the packed Boeing 737 before it took off from Miami bound for The Bahamas on July 17.

Alanai stated that his ‘intention was not to cause harm to the aircraft or its passengers.’

On the evening of July 17, American Airlines flight 2834 was scheduled to leave Miami and fly to Nassau, Bahamas.

As pilots prepared to take off, they received an error notice on the plane’s computer and returned the aircraft to American Airline’s hanger for routine maintenance.

That’s when the Styrofoam and apparent sabotage was discovered by one of the maintenance workers.

Alani later confessed to gluing Styrofoam inside the nose of the Boeing 737 so that it disabled a component in the aircraft that monitored factors like airspeed, altitude and the pitch of the plane.

Alani placed the Styrofoam into a tube located at the aircraft’s front from outside the plane.

Federal air marshals were able to identify Alani through video footage that showed him accessing the aircraft’s navigation system and spending around seven minutes at the compartment.

Interviews conducted by the air marshals, who are Transportation Security Administration, found three fellow American Airline employees who identified Alani.

In a subsequent statement, American Airlines condemned Alani’s sabotage and said it was not a reflection of the company.

None of the 150 passengers or crew members were injured as a result of the sabotage, but authorities say that if the plane had taken off it might have resulted in a crash.

Alani is a naturalized U.S. citizen originally from Iraq who worked as an American Airline mechanic since 1988.

Alani’s attorney Jonathan S. Meltz told The Wall Street Journal last December that his client ‘made a terrible mistake, but it does not make him a terrible man.’

Meltz maintains that Alani has led a ‘law-abiding life’ and was ‘just trying to provide for his family like most of us try to do’.