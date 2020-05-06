American Airlines posts staggering $2.2 BILLION first-quarter loss

American Airlines reported a staggering loss of $2.24 billion for the first quarter, when the coronavirus pandemic triggered a sharp drop in air travel.

The airline’s revenue fell 19 percent while costs continued to rise even as the virus spread, with the company warning of a roughly $70 million per day cash burn in the second quarter.

American’s loss dwarfed the $534 million loss reported last week by Delta Air Lines, which is slightly larger by revenue, and a $94 million loss posted by Southwest Airlines. United Airlines is scheduled to issue first-quarter figures later Thursday.

The situation facing the airline industry has grown more dire since the first quarter ended. Air travel within the U.S. has plunged 95 percent from a year ago, judging by the number of people screened at the nation’s airports.

American shares were down 3.9 percent in morning trading on Thursday.

‘Never before has our airline, or our industry, faced such a significant challenge,’ Chairman and CEO Doug Parker said.

American’s massive loss compared with a profit of $185 million in the same quarter last year. It was American’s first quarterly loss since coming out of bankruptcy and merging with US Airways in 2013.

American said that adjusted for non-recurring items, it lost $2.65 per share. That was worse than the average forecast of a $2.08 per share loss from 15 analysts surveyed by FactSet.

Parker highlighted American’s efforts to bolster its liquidity – building up enough cash, it hopes, to ride out the pandemic – including getting $5.8 billion in federal aid to help cover payroll costs through September.

American estimated that it ended March with $6.8 billion in cash and other liquidity, including $2 billion that it raised during the first quarter, and will have $11 billion at the end of June.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based airline has cut its flying schedule by 80 percent in April and May and 70 percent in June.

It has grounded hundreds of planes. Nearly 39,000 employees have accepted early retirement, partially paid leave or fewer hours of work.

Cheaper fuel caused by the collapse in energy prices will contribute to a reduction of more than $12 billion in its 2020 spending, the airline said.

‘There is no way to overstate the gravity of the situation for the airline industry, and difficult decisions lie ahead for all of us,’ Parker and company President Robert Isom said in a letter to employees.

They said they are confident American and the airline industry ‘will fight through this successfully.’

JetBlue, which reports earnings on May 7, was the first airline to mandate that all passengers and crew wear face masks while flying, and flight attendant union leaders are calling on the rest of the industry to follow suit.

Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants, told NBC News’ Today show on Wednesday that the union is asking federal regulators to mandate masks for all airline passengers.

‘I really want to applaud JetBlue because this should be a directive coming from the government, but JetBlue is saying, “We can’t wait any longer to take steps to give confidence to the crews who are coming to work and the traveling public and to protect everyone on the planes,” and so I encourage all the airlines to follow JetBlue’s lead on this,’ Nelson said.

‘Look, we want the aviation industry to be strong and we want it to be able to come back strong, but that will require confidence from the traveling public and it’s going to require getting this virus under control now,’ she said. ‘What the CDC says is that if you are out in the general public, if everyone is wearing a face covering, we are all much safer.’

American Airlines said it would begin providing masks and sanitizing products to passengers starting in early May.

Delta announced that all of its employees would be required to wear masks while on duty as of Tuesday, following a similar announcement by United last week, though Delta did not outline a specific face covering policy for passengers.