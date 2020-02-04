American Airlines suspends flights to and from Hong Kong

American Airlines, the largest US carrier, said Tuesday it had suspended all its flights to and from Hong Kong, in the latest sign of the widening potential economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Hong Kong reported its first coronavirus death on Tuesday, the second outside mainland China. An American Airlines spokeswoman said the airline’s suspension of its Hong Kong flights to and from Los Angeles and Dallas would continue through February 20.

U.S. government restrictions on flights and people who have visited mainland China that took effect Sunday have not yet impacted Hong Kong. All major U.S. airlines have already announced the suspension of flights to and from mainlaind China.

The viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 20,600 people globally and killed at least 427, with deaths now reported in the Philippines and Hong Kong in addition to mainland China.

American Airlines’s suspension is its own voluntary measure, which a spokesperson attributed to plummeting demand for the flights.

‘We have suspended flying to Hong Kong from both Dallas/Fort Worth and Los Angeles through February 20, due to demand,’ wrote the spokesperson in an email to DailyMail.com.

‘We will continue to monitor the situation closely and make any updates as needed.’

The outbreak’s potential to negatively impact the world economy appears to be growing, although a stroke of timing has so far limited the impact on U.S. supply chains.

The outbreak hit just when Chinese factories and many businesses were closed anyway to let workers travel home for the week-long Lunar New Year holiday — but the respite won’t last.

If much of industrial China remains on lockdown for the next few weeks, a very real possibility, Western retailers, auto companies and manufacturers that depend on Chinese imports will start to run out of the goods they depend on.

In order to meet deadlines for summer goods, retail experts say that Chinese factories would need to start ramping up production by March 15.

If Chinese factories were instead to remain idle through May 1, it would likely cripple retailers’ crucial back-to-school and fall seasons.

‘There´s complete uncertainty,’ said Steve Pasierb, CEO of the Toy Industry Association. ‘This could be huge if it goes on for months.’

Wuhan, the Chinese city where the outbreak hit hardest, is a center of automotive production. It´s been closed off, along with neighboring cities, isolating more than 50 million people and bringing factories to a standstill.

So far, U.S. automakers haven’t had to curb production for want of Chinese parts. But David Closs, professor emeritus at Michigan State University’s Department of Supply Chain Management, said the clock is ticking.

‘I would say it´s weeks at the most,’ Closs said. ‘One to two to three weeks.’

The partial shutdown of Wuhan has already harmed the production of TV display panels and raised prices, according to a report by research group IHS Markit.

The city has five factories making liquid crystal displays, known as LCDs, and organic light-emitting diodes, known as OLEDs, both of which are used for television and laptop monitors. China accounts for more than half of the global production of these display panels.

David Hsieh, an analyst at IHS Markit, said in a report that ‘these factories are facing shortages of both labor and key components as a result of mandates designed to limit the contagion´s spread,’ leading suppliers to raise panel prices more aggressively.

Apple CEO Tim Cook told analysts last week that the company´s contractors in China had been forced to delay reopening factories that closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Cook said the company is seeking ways to minimize supply disruptions. Some of its suppliers are in Hubei, the Chinese province at the center of the outbreak. Most of Apple’s iPhones and other devices are made in China.

In the meantime, economists are sharply downgrading the outlook for China´s economy, the world´s second-biggest. Tommy Wu and Louis Kuijs of Oxford Economics have slashed their forecast for Chinese economic growth this year from 6 percent to 5.4 percent. They expect most of the damage to be inflicted in the first three months of 2020.

‘But a more serious and long-lasting impact cannot be ruled out,´´ they wrote Monday.

The longer the crisis lasts, the more it will batter oil prices, which have already fallen sharply, dipping below $50 a barrel this week and wreaking havoc on the U.S. energy sector.

China, together with India, has accounted for more than 50 percent of global incremental oil consumption in recent years, so any slowdown would have a major impact on the global production-consumption balance.

Oil prices have already fallen sharply to force U.S. shale producers and the OPEC+ group of major oil exporters to implement corresponding reductions in production this year.

Forecasters are contending with unknowns. No one knows how long the outbreak will last, how much damage it will cause or how policymakers will respond to the threat.

‘We´re grasping for precedents,’ said Phil Levy, chief economist at the freight company Flexport who was an economic adviser in the administration of President George W. Bush.

Some look back to the SARS outbreak, which paralyzed the Chinese economy for the first few months of 2003. But the damage from SARS faded quickly: China was booming again by year´s end. And the world economy emerged mostly unscathed.

But times have changed in ways that are not favorable to containing the economic damage. Back then, China was the world´s workshop for cheap goods – toys and sneakers, for instance. Now, China has moved up to sophisticated machine parts and electronics like LCDs. And it accounts for about 16 percent of global economic output, up significantly from just 4 percent in 2003.

Levy said he was struck by how U.S. airlines reacted to the coronavirus: They suspended flights between the United States and mainland China for weeks – American airlines through March 27, United through March 28 and Delta until April 30.

The move doesn’t just affect tourists, students and business travelers. Passenger planes also carry a lot of freight.

‘When you see them loading those big 747s, that´s not just your luggage,´´ Levy said. ‘That can be pallets full of electronics and other things.´´

Last week, a passenger wearing a gas mask who claimed he was using it to protect himself from coronavirus was removed from an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Houston.

It also follows a lawsuit filed by the Allied Pilots Association, a union which represents American’s 15,000 pilots last week.

‘Recent events relating to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China have created a threat to the safety of passengers and flight crew traveling to and from that country,’ the lawsuit reads.

Compared the to the 20,461 coronavirus cases and 427 deaths now in mainland China, the disease’s toll on Hong Kong has been minimal, at just 17 cases confirmed.

But Tuesday the city also confirmed its first coronavirus fatality, the second death to occur outside mainland China (the first was in the Philippines).

On Sunday at 5pm the US’s national travel restrictions went into effect, as announced by Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Friday.

Foreign nationals who have been to China in the last two weeks are currently barred from entering the US, and citizens who have been to mainland China in the same time frame will be funneled through eleven US airports.

Those initially included: John F Kennedy International Airport in New York City; O’Hare International Airport in Chicago; Los Angeles International Airport and San Francisco International Airport in California; Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Washington; Daniel K Inouye International Airport in Hawaii; and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta.

Four new airports were added to the list in a Monday Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announcement: Dulles International Airport in Washington, DC; Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey; Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Texas; and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Michigan.

Passengers who have been to Wuhan in the last 14 days will subject to mandatory quarantine, while those who have traveled elsewhere in China will be asked to self-quarantine.

Delta and United Airlines have also voluntarily suspended their flights to mainland China, but have not thus far expanded this to Hong Kong.