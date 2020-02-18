American passenger is diagnosed with the Coronavirus after being cleared to leave

An elderly American woman discovered to have the coronavirus in Malaysia had been on the luxury cruise ship that disembarked in Cambodia after being turned away by five countries.

The 83-year-old woman and her husband were among 145 passengers from the Westerdam cruise ship who flew to Malaysia on February 14, Malaysia’s health ministry said in a statement.

Her symptoms weer discovered after she landed in Kuala Lumpur, Bloomberg reports. The woman was then sent to a local hospital that has been designated for outbreak cases.

The woman is said to be in stable condition but she has been placed in isolation. Her husband, 85, tested negative but has been placed under observation.

Cambodia did conduct health screenings of the passengers on the cruise and cleared them to return back to their respective countries, Malaysia’s health ministry said.

Some 67,131 people have been infected with the virus while 1,527 people have died across the globe.

Prime Minister Hun Sen agreed for the Westerdam to dock at the port of Sihanoukville Wednesday after Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines and Guam had barred the ship.

He greeted passengers with flowers as they disembarked from the ship on Thursday.

The boat was unwelcome even though operator Holland America Line said no cases of the Covid-19 viral illness had been confirmed among its 1,455 passengers and 802 crew members.

Around 20 passengers had reported stomach aches or fever, but tests for the virus at the Pasteur Institute in Phnom Penh showed none had the illness.

A strong supporter of China, Mr Hun has downplayed down any threat from the new virus and, unlike other Asian nations, he has declined to ban direct flights between Cambodia and China, saying that would disturb bilateral relations and hurt his country’s economy.

Mang Sineth, the vice governor in Preah Sihanouk province, told reporters 414 passengers will leave the port on Friday and fly to Cambodia’s capital before travelling to their final destinations.

Three flights from Sihanoukville to Phnom Penh were arranged to take all the ship’s passengers.

The Westerdam began its cruise in Singapore last month and its last stop before it was refused further landings was in Hong Kong, where 53 cases of the disease and one death have been confirmed.