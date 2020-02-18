American passenger REFUSES to be evacuated from coronavirus cruise ship where 285 have fallen sick

An American passenger on board the coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess says he would rather stay quarantined on the cruise ship docked in Japan than return to the United States as authorities say more people on the vessel have been infected.

Matthew Smith and his wife, Katherine Codekas, of California, are two of an estimated 380 American nationals on board the vessel that Japanese authorities placed in a two-week quarantine on February 5.

The State Department announced on Friday that it is preparing to repatriate American citizens on board the ship.

But Smith, who says he and his wife feel fine physically and are not showing any signs of being infected, says he is staying put.

‘Our greatest desire at this point is to maintain the quarantine that the Japanese health officials have established, then get a test for the virus at the end of that quarantine so we can establish with relative certainty that we are not infected and be free to go,’ he said.

‘Unfortunately, the State Department has thrown a monkey wrench into that.’

The Diamond Princess, which is the site of the largest outbreak of coronavirus outside of China, remains docked at a port in Yokohama, just south of Tokyo.

The total number of passengers on board the vessel that have been diagnosed with coronavirus has now risen to at least 355 people, according to Japanese authorities.

‘So far, we have conducted tests for 1,219 individuals. Of those, 355 people tested positive,’ Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told a roundtable discussion on public broadcaster NHK – a rise of 70 from the last government toll.

There are an estimated 1,000 workers aboard the ship, which is operated by Carnival’s Princess Cruises, who are taking care of 2,666 passengers, according to CBS News.

US nationals aboard the vessel will be offered seats on a charter flight organized by the State Department.

The plane is scheduled to arrive in Japan on Sunday. The American government is urging its citizens to disembark from the ship and return to the US for further monitoring, The Wall Street Journal is reporting.

‘Should passengers choose not to return on this charter flight, they will be unable to return to the United States for a period of time,’ the State Department spokesperson said.

‘The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will make a final determination on this matter.’

The American government wants to fly the evacuees to Travis Air Force Base near Sacramento, where they will undergo more health screenings.

Some of the passengers are expected to continue to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas, the US embassy in Tokyo said in a letter to passengers and crew that was posted online Saturday.

Everyone will get a checkup before being allowed on the chartered flight, and those who show symptoms of sickness will not be permitted to board the plane, the embassy said.

After arriving in the US, all of the passengers will need to go through another 14 days of quarantine, the letter said – meaning they will have been under quarantine for a total of nearly four weeks.

‘We recognize this has been a stressful experience and we remain dedicated to providing all the support we can and seeing you safely and expeditiously reunited with family and friends in the United States,’ it said.

The State Department urged American passengers to return home.

‘To fulfill our government’s responsibilities to US citizens under our rules and practices, as well as to reduce the burden on the Japanese healthcare system, the US government recommends, out of an abundance of caution, that US citizens disembark and return to the United States for further monitoring,’ the department said in a statement.

Smith said he has no desire to trade one quarantine for another.

‘I understand getting off the ship to be in another space, but under this circumstance, the offer is we’re going to put you on buses with other people who haven’t completed their quarantines and have not been tested for the virus,’ Smith told Fox News on Friday.

‘We’re going to then put you on a plane with all these people and take you back to the United States, and because of the risk you still pose due to that situation we’re going to stick you in another quarantine.’

Smith said that the Diamond Princess has gotten a ‘bad rap’ and that conditions on board the vessel are relatively good under the circumstances.

‘We have access to the balcony, we are fed well – three times a day along with excess food – they provide all the necessities we need in there,’ he said.

Smith and his wife are staying in a suite. For others, however, their conditions are less ideal.

‘We can go outside for fresh air and sunshine – when it does shine – whenever we like,’ he said.

‘Other passengers have a vastly different experience if they’re on an interior cabin, which is markedly smaller and no access to fresh air.

‘They have allowed those passengers up on the deck for an hour every few days.’

Smith told Fox News that his wife has been ‘depressed’ and ‘more emotional’ about being quarantined.

He said she was also upset with the announced repatriation plans.

‘Health-wise we are perfectly fine,’ he said.

The Japanese authorities have announced that at the end of the quarantine, they plan to test all passengers for the virus.

Japan’s Health Ministry allowed 11 passengers to disembark Friday, saying that those over 80 years old or with underlying medical conditions, as well as those staying in windowless cabins during the 14-day quarantine, can stay at a designated facility on shore.

Separately, the Japanese government said Saturday that a chartered flight to bring Japanese out of Wuhan — the Chinese city at the center of the outbreak of the virus — will leave Sunday and return Monday.

That would be the fifth such plane for Japan.

Besides the cases on the cruise ship, Japan has reported 55 others.

Three new cases were reported Saturday in Wakayama prefecture in central Japan, and eight were reported in Tokyo.