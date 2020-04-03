Amir Khan debating retirement as coronavirus puts boxing in lockdown

British boxer Amir Khan is considering calling time on his glittering career as the coronavirus pandemic puts a stop to all boxing and everyday life around the world

Brit boxing hero Amir Khan admits he is considering retirement as the boxing world stands still amid the coronavirus pandemic.

No fights are expected to take place for the foreseeable future, meaning fighters across the world are unsure when they will next step foot in the ring for a professional bout.

Khan is currently on lockdown with his family at home, and has been left pondering whether to call it a day.

The 33-year-old has enjoyed a stellar career and is now considering taking his fortune and walking away from the sport.

“Am I going to fight again? I don’t know, I’m in two minds. Should I fight?” he told the Daily Mirror.

“Financially, I’ve done very well for myself. Do I need to do one more fight which could ruin my whole legacy?

“I don’t know the answer.

“I’m up against myself. I’m debating with myself should I carry on or call it a day?

“I’m just going to wait and see how I feel after a full training camp. Even if I feel I cannot do it anymore, I can walk away knowing I have done everything.

“My love for boxing is still there and I love boxing to bits. But until I see how I feel after a long, hard, gruelling camp, then I won’t know for sure.”

Khan won an Olympic silver medal at the age of 17 and went on to win two light-welterweight world titles.

And the Bolton-born fighter doesn’t want to start fighting nobodies after enjoying a glitzy career.

“I want to be at the top level where I’ve always fought,” he continued.

“That’s where I belong and that’s how I want people to remember me.

“Win or lose, I’ve always fought at that top level. I’m only interested in fighting at that level.

“You can make mistakes when you try to carry on for too long and don’t call it a day. I’ll know myself when it’s time to stop.”