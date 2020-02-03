Amy Klobuchar packs super bowl party outside Des Moines and provides FREE BEER

Sen. Amy Klobuchar brought some very Minnesota nice to an Iowa barbecue joint – picking up the beer tab for hundreds of supporters who came out attend her Super Bowl party during a respite from the Trump impeachment.

‘Person with a beer. Sit down!’ Klobuchar quipped during brief remarks during the first half of the game, where she was swarmed by cameras and supporters in her final event before the caucuses Monday.

‘There we go. We need people to sit there for me,’ the Minnesota senator quipped during brief remarks at Jethro’s BBQ in Johnstown, Iowa, with the caucuses just hours away.

Thanks to the trial, Klobuchar had only a few days during clutch time to campaign in a state that borders her own, and appealed to Iowans to carry the torch – tossing out football metaphors that she could barely carry forward.

‘I’m asking you to take this over the goal post for me. I’m asking you to score a touch – okay enough!’ she joked, cutting herself short in remarks before halftime of Super Bowl LIV.

She stressed a message of long-term electability – as there were signs of a looming ideological war within the Demoratic Party Sunday, when former Secretary of State John Kerry was overheard in a Des Moines hotel strategizing about whether to run himself if left-wing senator Bernie Sanders threatens to ‘take down’ the entire party.

‘We don’t just want to do well tomorrow night my friends. What we really want to do is win in November,’ Klobuchar told the crowd as the game advanced.

A cadre of young supporters in green ‘Amy’ t-shirts cheers swamped the event, although one loyalist wanted to leave as soon as the candidate’s remarks were over. ‘It’s open bar!’ protested her companion.

Chris Hartline, who does IT work for an agriculture company, shouted out with excitement when a Klobuchar ad appeared on one of the large TV screens beaming the game between the Kansas City Chief and the San Francisco 49ers.

‘First female president!’ she exclaimed. Her enthusiasm was home-brewed. ‘The fact that I don’t drink beer – I had to buy my drinks,’ said the Chardonnay sipper.

Allison Smith, a Minnesota transplant who works in the health care industry, considers herself ‘kind of TBD’ for the caucuses, even though Klobuchar picked up her food and drink tab. ‘I do think she can win,’ she said. Smith planned to do some last-minute research to settle between Klobuchar and Sen. Elizabeth Warren. ‘I like that she’s pragmatic and practical,’ Smith said of Klobuchar.

Backers consider Klobuchar a candidate who can appeal to both sides of the aisle – a contrast to left-wing candidates who they fear might alienate centrists and hand victory to Donald Trump. An open aisle was also a concern of Klobuchar’s introducer at Jethro’s. ‘Please keep the aisles open – the servers need to get through!’ he announced before the candidate’s arrival.

Klobuchar has an appear here that is both ideological and regional. ‘She’s just got that Midwestern values’ about ‘treating all people well,’ said Jodi Buchan, a 7th grade teacher from Johnston.

Klobuchar, or her campaign, didn’t advertise they were picking up the bill.

‘We didn’t know she was buying anything tonight’ until the end of the event, said Buchan. ‘So we got another round!’ quipped her husband, Brad.

A source told DailyMail.com the campaign put out about $6,000 for the event, which included young campaign aides who have been canvassing on Klobuchar’s behalf.

Bernie Sanders hosted his own Super Bowl party at Ingersol Tap in Des Moines. It had the Berne bus parked out front, with celebrity actress Susan Sarandon in attendance. But it was a cash bar at the Sanders event, with attendees paying their own way at the event with the self-described democratic socialist.