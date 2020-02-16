Amy Klobuchar won two o midnight primary tallies in New Hampshire and Mike Bloomberg took the third

Amy Klobuchar came out ahead when the New Hampshire primary election kicked off Tuesday morning, winning two of the three midnight tallies.

Much-watched Dixville Notch, Hart’s Location and Millsfield, all tiny towns located in the north of New Hampshire, traditionally vote at the strike of midnight on the first-in-the-nation primary day every four years.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, who has recently surged in the polls after winning fifth place in the Iowa caucuses, won Hart’s Location with six votes and Millsfield two.

The closely-followed Dixville Notch, which has a population of only 12 people, went to billionaire Mike Bloomberg, who wasn’t even on the ticket.

Ten minutes past midnight, the polling place was closed after five people voted in the Democratic primary in Dixville Notch.

One person voted for Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, one for former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg and three wrote-in Bloomberg’s name.

There was one voter who wrote-in for Bloomberg that is a Republican.

New Hampshire has a partially open primary election, meaning those not registered with a political party can vote in both the Democratic and Republican primary elections. However, the state does not have a fully open primary because those registered with a party can only vote in that party’s elections.

As of a 2017 count, Millsfield has a population of 21 and Hart’s Location is double the size with 41 people.

Millsfield also had five Democratic primary voters – two went for Klobuchar, one for Sanders, one for Buttigieg and one for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Hart’s Location had a slightly bigger turnout with 15 voters in the Democratic primary.

In this precinct, Klobuchar won with six votes, followed by Elizabeth Warren with four votes, three people turned up for tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang – who only earned 1 per cent in Iowa – and two people voted for Sanders.

The rest of the polling locations will open throughout the day Tuesday, some starting at 6:00 a.m., but more primary results aren’t expected to begin rolling in until later in the evening.

Bloomberg has run a rather unconventional campaign, which in national polls and in Dixville Notch has proven to be effective.

In an average of the national polls, Bloomberg is shown in fourth place with a mean of 12.7 per cent support from Democratic primary voters.

He falls behind Biden, Sanders and Warren, in that order.

Bloomberg entered the race in November – almost a year later than some of his competitors – and has invested much of his attention on winning Super Tuesday, almost entirely ignoring the first four primary states of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

He is also running a very ad-focused campaign and has spent more than $200 million on advertisements to increase name recognition and portray his message.

The former Republican New York City mayor has outspent every other candidate running in the primary – and his campaign said he is open to spending $1 billion of his own money on running for president, even if he doesn’t win the Democratic Party’s nomination.

He has come under fire from his primary competitors and the Republican Party for trying to buy his way to the nomination and the White House.

Winning a tiny precinct where his name isn’t even on the ballot, and the fact that he hasn’t stepped foot on a debate stage, could attest to the power of money in a presidential campaign.

While Klobuchar has been successfully climbing in the New Hampshire polls, it appears her support doesn’t translate on a nation-wide scale.

In two separate polls released Monday, Klobuchar came in third place behind Buttigieg and Sanders, who virtually tied for first in the Iowa caucuses.

But a national poll released Monday shows the Minnesota senator in sixth place with only 4 per cent support from Democratic voters.

Democrats are hoping the New Hampshire primary will help clear up some lingering confusion over the chaotic Iowa caucuses.

The first-in-the-nation caucuses were held last Monday, but official results were delayed by nearly a week after the app intended to report precinct results malfunctioned.

Instead, the Iowa Democratic Party had to result to paper and call-in reporting and manual tabulations – which can under scrutiny for potentially included human error.

Buttigieig emerged in first place with 26.2 per cent and Sanders came only .1 per cent behind with 26.1 per cent. His campaign is now demanding a recanvass.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who topped the polls for most of the campaign until shortly before the primary competitions, surprisingly came in fourth in Iowa – behind Buttigieg, Sanders and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

In four New Hampshire Democratic primary polls released Monday, Biden came in fifth place, indicating he could slip even further away from his front-runner status by the end of Tuesday night.

The 77-year-old candidate’s campaign announced Tuesday that he would be leaving the Granite state before the primary results were in and would head to the second primary state of South Carolina.

The announcement was made minutes after the release of another national poll that showed Sanders had pulled ahead, now leading the Democratic pack by 10 points.

On the other hand, Biden was shown in second place, with his support practically cut in half.

Last month he was receiving support from 30 per cent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents and on Tuesday he held on 16 per cent.

Biden has made it clear he feels he will have a better turnout in South Carolina, where there is a much larger portion of minority voters than in Iowa and New Hampshire. Specifically, black voters make up the majority of Democratic primary voters in the state.

Buttigieg, Sanders and Klobuchar’s campaigns have all been bragging about record crowd size in the state.

At Buttigieg’s town hall in Nashua, 1,800 people turned out, and 1,113 were in Dover. Sanders’ campaign announced that they had 1,981 attendees at a Keene rally. And 1,100 attended Klobuchar’s Sunday rally.

Donald Trump held a reelection campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire on Monday, the night before the primary elections in the state – and he saw a turnout of upwards of 11,000 people.

‘Great being in New Hampshire last night. I would say that was the biggest political Rally in New Hampshire history. Incredible evening!’ he boasted on Twitter Tuesday morning.