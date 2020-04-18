Andrea Bocelli health: How did the singer become blind? Singer’s condition explained

ANDREA BOCELLI is the talented singer famed for his incredible voice. The singer is blind but how did his condition come about?

Andrea Bocelli, 61, is the Italian opera singer who will give a special performance at the Duomo of Milan on Easter Sunday, sending a message of love to the world during the coronavirus pandemic. The Italian tenor said of his upcoming performance that it will not be a concert but instead a “prayer” for the world during one of the most difficult times in our lives. The singer will be accompanied by organist Emanuele Vianelli and will be singing at the historic cathedral. Many believe Bocelli was born blind but in fact he had lost his sight at 12 years old after a football accident.

To say Bocelli has a good voice is an understatement. Celine Dion described his voice and said: “If God would have a singing voice, he must sound a lot like Andrea Bocelli.” Bocelli has sold more than 90 million records worldwide and has brought classical music back into the mainstream. Bocelli was born with poor eyesight, however, became fully blind after a football accident.

The singer was hit in the eye playing goalkeeper during a match and suffered a brain haemorrhage. Doctors tried in vain to help restore Bocelli’s sight, even resorting to using leeches in a last-ditch effort, but they were sadly unsuccessful and he remained blind. Despite his traumatic accident, Bocelli has gone on to become one of the world’s best-selling artists of all time and never allowed his loss of sight to be a hindrance in his career.

The NHS said: “A subarachnoid haemorrhage is most often caused by a burst blood vessel in the brain. “A brain aneurysm is a bulge in a blood vessel caused by weakness in the blood vessel wall, usually at a point where the vessel branches off. “As blood passes through the weakened vessel, the pressure causes a small area to bulge outwards like a balloon. “Occasionally, this bulge can burst, causing bleeding around the brain.

“Around eight out of every 10 subarachnoid haemorrhages happen in this way. “A brain aneurysm doesn’t usually cause any symptoms unless it ruptures. “But some people with unruptured aneurysms experience symptoms such as sight problems, pain on one side of the face or around the eye and persistent headaches.”