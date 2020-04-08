Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals to be streamed EVERY week on new YouTube channel

ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER fans can rejoice, as while people continue to get used to lockdown the theatre legend and composer’s musicals will be streamed every Friday on a brand new YouTube channel series called The Shows Must Go On.

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber is one of the most iconic theatre composers and musical geniuses of our time. Having crafted the music for an entire range of musicals beloved in London’s West End and all around the world, he continues to draw in audiences far and wide. Unfortunately in these unprecedented times following the outbreak of the coronavirus, theatre-goers have been unable to continue. Now a new series called The Shows Must Go On on YouTube is seeking to change that.

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber announced the exciting news on his Twitter page today. Sharing a statement and an accompanying video, fans will be thrilled to learn that they can watch an entire full-length musical by the great every Friday on the YouTube channel. The tweet read: “Universal have come up with a great idea called ‘The Shows Must Go On’, the new YouTube Channel that will be streaming a full-length musical every Friday at 7pm BST for free so you can bring the theatre home!” Continuing the news in his video, Webber said: “Hi everybody, I’m Andrew Lloyd Webber and I’m here to tell you that Universal have come up with the idea of a whole series now called The Shows Must Go On which is about musicals going from stage to screen.

“And they’re going to be showing one of mine every Friday, for the next few weeks, starting with Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. “And sometime buried in the schedule later on,” the composer went on. “The most important one, my disaster musical By Jeeves. “And I’m very very fond of it and so will you [be].” Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber says the free full-length musical, streaming every Friday, will be available for 48 hours amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The official YouTube description is as follows: “Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber is calling all musical lovers! Starting this Friday, we’ll be releasing a full-length, smash-hit musical once a week for you to watch for free! “It will be available for 48 hours, so you can tune in whenever you like over the weekend! First up, it’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat! “Welcome to The Shows Must Go On the channel bringing you showtunes, backstage access and full performances from some of the best loved musicals in history! “Featuring melodic moments, show-stopping solos and high notes for the history books.”