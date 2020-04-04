Andrew Neil blasts journalists at coronavirus press conference ‘A gift!’

THE BBC’s Andrew Neil blasted the coronavirus daily press conferences held by Government as he suggested they are a “gift for politicians”.

BBC veteran Andrew Neil said the coronavirus press conferences are not working as journalists are asking too many questions to the panel of experts. The broadcaster explained the number of questions means some are inevitably swerved. He added the Westminster lobby should hand over to leading correspondents.

Mr Neil wrote on Twitter: “These daily press conferences are not working. Each journalist asking far too many questions. “Gift for the politicians. All should be limited to one and a follow up (when, inevitably, the question is swerved).” He later added: “Also, at least once a week the Westminster lobby should hand over to our leading medical and a science correspondent.” Many Twitter users agreed with the BBC host as one said science correspondents should be asking questions as opposed to political editors.

One person commented: “Three times a week plus Sunday should surely suffice from now on. They are getting repetitive and the journalists questions are driving everyone up the wall.” Another wrote: “Replace them with correspondents who have knowledge of the subject and we will all learn a lot more.” During the press conference on Monday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced measures to bring British citizens back to the UK. The Foreign Secretary said that in countries where commercial flights are not available, the Government would provide the “necessary financial support for special charter flights to bring UK nationals back home”.

He said: “Once special charter flights have been arranged, we will promote them through the Government’s travel advice and by the British embassy or High Commission in the relevant country. “British travellers who want a seat on those flights will book and pay directly through a dedicated travel management company. “We have designated £75million to support those flights and the airlines in order to keep the costs down and affordable for those seeking to return to the UK.”



