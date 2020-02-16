Andrew Yang QUITS Democratic 2020 race

Andrew Yang’s crowd chanted ‘2024!’ as the presidential hopeful officially dropped out of the race Tuesday night.

Yang announced he was suspending his campaign as the results of the New Hampshire primary trickled in, putting him in eighth place in the Granite State.

Minutes after Yang gave his final campaign speech, Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado announced he was dropping out of the race too, becoming the 20th Democrat to do so.

Bennet had a steep hill to climb, announcing his bid in May 2019, after many of the front-running candidates were already in. Like his fellow U.S. senators, he was also kept off the campaign trail in the vital weeks leading up to last Monday’s Iowa caucuses thanks to President Trump’s impeachment trial.

In New Hampshire, Bennet got help from longtime Democratic strategist James Carville, but it didn’t do enough to keep him in.

‘I love you New Hampshire, I do,’ Bennet told his crowd Tuesday night. ‘Whether you knew it or not, we were having a great time together,’ he joked.

Yang also had a tough fight – having never held elected office.

‘My goal when I first started running was to solve the problems that got Donald Trump elected,’ Yang told his supporters, adding that he would support whomever the Democrats choose to take on the president.

He added that the eventual nominee would take this advice: ‘Donald Trump is not the cause of all of our problems. He is a sympton of a disease that has been building up in our communities for years,’ Yang said.

Yang encouraged his supporters to stay politically active. ‘We are just getting started,’ he said. ‘This movement is the future of American politics. This movement is the future of the Democratic Party.’ To that, his crowd urged him to try again, in four more years.

The entrepreneur made the centerpiece of his campaign the quest to get Americans a ‘universal basic income,’ which Yang dubbed his ‘freedom dividend.’

The idea was to give Americans an income of $1,000 a month to which they could do with it whatever they wanted.

Yang broke barriers as the first formdable Asian-American presidential candidate.

And for two debates – in December and February – he was the only person of color onstage.

While Yang never pulled himself out of the single digits in national polls, he attracted hoards of internet-savvy young supporters who called themselves the #YangGang.

Yang also got the attention from a number of celebrities.

He got the endorsement of edgy comedian Dave Chappelle, who brought Yang onstage at an event at the University of Iowa last month and hosted two comedy shows in South Carolina for the candidate earlier this month.

In Los Angeles he raised funds by selling campaign merchandise – like hoodies and T-shirts – that was a design collaboration with Childish Gambino.

Taking inspriration from the company Supreme, Yang’s campaign set a pop-up shop in Los Angeles letting several supporters in at a time, which created lines stretching blocks away and viral attention for Yang’s candidacy.

In the days leading up to the New Hampshire primary Yang hinted that he might have to drop out soon – as he needed funds and more substantial support to carry on.

Tuesday night, when thanking his campaign staff, he said, ‘Very few people joined this campaign because they thought it was going to be a good career move.’