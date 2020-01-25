Andy Dick sobs over a man who shot himself in the head inside of the comedian’s L.A. art studio 

A distraught Andy Dick sobbed in front of his Los Angeles art studio on Monday as law enforcement personnel carted out a man who shot himself in the head on ‘accident.’

The ‘NewsRadio’ comic was inconsolable as he spoke with officers at DïCK, the studio Dick opened in August of last year.

Witnesses say that around midnight, the man could be seen waving a gun before walking into the downtown L.A. art gallery. Dick and another person had been inside the gallery working, TMZ reports.

The man fired his weapon, once inside the gallery, but witnesses say they believe it was an accident.

While it is unknown whether Andy witnessed the shooting, he was visibly bothered by the entire ordeal.

‘He better f*****g stay alive,’ Dick states in the video as he waves his arms around.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is said to be on life support.

His identity has not been shared.

Last December, was sentenced to 14 days in jail for sexual battery. He only served one night.

The 53-year-old was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery and misdemeanor simple battery for allegedly groping a random women’s rear when he walked past her in 2018.

A judge initially ordered Dick to complete community service, but he reportedly failed to do so and was sentenced to a Los Angeles County Jail.