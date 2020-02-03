Andy Reid WILL go to a White House Super Bowl celebration

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid has said he would happily accept an invitation to White House to celebrate their Super Bowl win.

Reid revealed he’d be delighted to take the Missouri team to Washington DC if president Trump invited them following on from their 31-20 win against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Speaking at a press conference at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, the coach said: ‘I mean, I’ll be there. I’ll be there. If they’re inviting us, I’ll be there. It’s quite an honor, I think.’

Although it has been customary for winners to grace the president with their presence, in past years Trump has been picky about who he extends invitations to off the back of heavy criticism from sports players.

If the Chiefs are invited to the White House, Andy Reid plans to be there. pic.twitter.com/0gCZV9A40k

Many have been appalled at the NFL and Trump for their opposition to the trend of taking a knee during the national anthem.

Colin Kaepernick lost his job as he led the movement in a bid to raise awareness of police brutality against minorities.

Amid the backlash against – which included entertainment stars refusing to perform at the Super Bowl – the Philadelphia Eagles’ 2018 invitation was revoked after players said they wouldn’t go to the White House.

In 2019 the New England Patriots didn’t celebrate with a trip to see Trump.

But Reid appeared to be friendly with POTUS on social media as he made a joke about Trump predicting a win with his January 29 tweet blasting democrat Nancy Pelosi.

Trump indicated he may ask them to come as he tweeted congratulations Sunday.

‘Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!’ he wrote.

But the team may have been offended as the president got their home state wrong.

Trump later sent a corrected tweet.

It’s unclear if all Chiefs players are in support of the idea of celebrating in-person with the president.

Frank Clark greeted reporters wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with an image Trump’s 2016 meeting with rapper Kanye West at Trump Tower.

When asked about the sweatshirt, which read ‘never forget,’ Clark cracked a smile and explained that a friend had given him the garment, which came from Zero’s, a Los Angeles-based sneaker store.

‘Never forget, man,’ he said. ‘Y’all know the moment when Donald Trump met Kanye, a very historical moment in our history.’

Clark explained his sweater on Saturday: ‘I don’t dislike or like trump. My president still @BarackObama … it’s Super Bowl Weekend. Don’t let these folks take away the moment.’

Clark is not considered a political figure, although he did once sit during the national anthem as a member of the Seattle Seahawks in 2017 to protest inequality and racist police brutality.

The issue became a frequent topic for Trump, who started a petition in October of 2017, asking for signatures from ‘supporters who stand for the National Anthem.’

Those who did sign the online petition were transferred to another page, which asked for campaign contributions for Trump.

It’s also unclear if the star quarterback, Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, would go to the White House.

Just before Super Bowl weekend, old tweets resurfaced which social media users suggested a lack of support for black people who have suffered at the hands of police brutality.

In one from 2011 he wrote: ‘stop resisting or assaulting a cop’. However the context of the tweet is not clear.

In 2013 he tweeted his opinion on George Zimmerman shooting dead black teenager Trayvon Martin and faced backlash from those who believed his tweets shows sympathy for Zimmerman rather than support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Other social media users said Mahomes appeared to support the movement.