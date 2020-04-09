Angela Rayner elected Labour deputy leader despite Corbynista campaign against her

ANGELA RAYNER has been elected deputy leader of the Labour Party.

Angela Rayner won the race to succeed Tom Watson after receiving 52.6 percent of the vote from the Labour membership. Ms Rayner defeated Rosena Allin-Khan, Richard Burgon, Dawn Butler and Ian Murray in the leadership contest.

Mr Rayner said: “Thank you to everyone from the bottom of my heart, I promise I will do everything to repay your trust! “I know we face a long and difficult road ahead but it’s our responsibility to offer the better future that the citizens of our country deserve.” Ms Rayner who served as shadow education secretary under Jeremy Corbyn, will be at the helm of the party alongside Sir Keir Starmer who won the leadership contest.

Sir Keir secured a landslide victory in the contest against rivals Rebecca Long-Bailey and Lisa Nandy. The former director of public prosecutions won the contest at the first round with 56.2 percent of the vote. Sir Keir won 275,780 votes out of 490,731 returned ballots.

Ms Long-Bailey came second with 135,218 votes (27.6 percent) and Ms Nandy was last with 79,597 (16.2 percent). Sir Keir won more votes than Mr Corbyn, who in 2015 secured 251,417 of the 422,664 votes cast, but his predecessor won a higher vote share (59.5 percent). Ms Rayner MP for Ashton-under-Lyne, sparked fury amongst the far-left of the party during the campaign trail when she claimed Mr Corbyn did not command the respect of the party.

She told ITV news: “I’m more bombastic, more focused and more sharp, and I would expect more discipline in a way that Jeremy didn’t. “He didn’t command respect, and he therefore wasn’t able to command that collectivism in the Labour party. “I think that’s the one thing that I’ve got. I’ve had the respect and the support of all of the parliamentary Labour party and up and down the country, and most of the constituency Labour parties have supported me in this process. I resonate with people in the country in a way that Jeremy doesn’t.”

Richard Burgon, a Corbyn loyalist, who was defeated by Ms Rayner, hit back at the comments. He said: “Jeremy has my respect – and always will. Jeremy has the respect of all those members who voted for him twice as leader. Jeremy would likely have become PM in 2017 if it weren’t for the outrageous behaviour of the PLP trying to oust him the year before.” Outgoing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn congratulated Sir Keir and Ms Rayner on their win and said he looked forward to working with the pair. He wrote on Twitter: “Congratulations Keir-Starmer and Angela Rayner.





“Being Labour Party leader is a great honour and responsibility. “I look forward to working with Keir and Angela to elect the next Labour government and transform our country.” Defeated deputy leadership candidate Ian Murray wrote on Twitter: “Congratulations to Keir-Starmer and Angela Rayner. “They will be a formidable team that will take the party forward. “Thank you to everyone who voted for me and to the other candidates who have become firm friends. “A fun contest. Thank you everyone. Onwards and upwards.”