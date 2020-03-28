Animal Crossing Iron Nuggets: How to get iron nuggets in New Horizons, fast

In Animal Crossing New Horizons you’ll need plenty of Iron Nuggets to build your island’s first shop. Here’s how to get them, fast.

Animal Crossing New Horizons has finally arrived, and it looks to have sold well while proving popular with casual and hardcore gamers alike.

Early days in your island can be slow, but one of Tom Nook’s early tasks requires players to collect materials to build a shop for the residents.

While wood, softwood and hardwood are all easily earned by swinging your axe at trees, you’ll also need thirty iron nuggets – and they’re a little trickier to get hold of.

Here’s our guide to earning them.

To get Iron Nuggets, you’ll need either an Axe or Shovel. Don’t worry, you can use the flimsy versions, so they’re easy to craft.

Once you have either one, scour your island for a large rock on the ground and hit it with your tool of choice.

Each hit will release one or more of the following materials (up to eight materials per rock), and you can hit each rock three times.

While the first three are crafting materials (and well worth picking up in their own right), Gold Nuggets can be sold for 10,000 bells each – but they are rare.

When your tool bounces off the rocks, you’ll find your character moves a little. That can make it a little tricky to line up for those rapid-fire, more efficient swings. To give yourself a ‘buffer’ of sorts, try and dig a hole diagonally to keep you in line, or craft log stakes to achieve the same effect.

Unfortunately, there’s no way to guarantee you’ll earn Iron Nuggets, so you’ll have to keep trying. If you’ve exhausted a rock, you’ll have to wait until the next day or visit another island and bash some more.

Not picked up Animal Crossing: New Horizons yet but wondering if it’ll keep you going through self-isolation? We’ve got good news – our reviewer awarded it a five-star rating, and that was BEFORE we were forced to stay indoors for three weeks. Check it out here.