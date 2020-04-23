Animal Crossing New Horizons Down: Server maintenance ahead of ACNH Switch April update

Animal Crossing New Horizons servers are offline whilst Nintendo releases the big new Nature Day update for April 23.

The massive new update brings Animal Crossing New Horizons up to version 1.2.0 introducing plenty of big new features such as Leif’s Flower Shop, Jolly Redd’s Treasure Tracker and the Museum’s Art Gallery.

That’s not all, there’s a new event starting today, too.

However, before we can get to any of that, players need to endure a small stint of server maintenance.

This was confirmed by Nintendo who explained that the game would be offline on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 6 :00 PM until 7 :00 PM Pacific Time.

For those in the UK, that’s 2am-3am on Thursday, April 23.

During the maintenance window, all network services will be unavailable.

As with all updates and server maintenance periods. it’s possible the game’s downtime could be extended, so stay tuned for more details.

More to follow, this is a breaking story. For the time being, keep reading for a full breakdown of the new features, coming later today.



• Leif’s Garden Shop – Nature-loving Leif will regularly visit players’ islands to sell his flourishing assortment of foliage, including shrubs and flower seeds. These decorative items will help make any island paradise a little greener.

• Jolly Redd’s Treasure Trawler – After downloading the free update, Jolly Redd will occasionally show up in his boat to sell in-game art, as well as furniture with unique colors. Like in previous Animal Crossing games, players will have to figure out which art pieces are real and which are fake.

• Art, Paintings and Statues Coming To The Museum – After purchasing genuine art, players can donate it to the island museum to open an art gallery, which will display all types of donated pieces, from paintings to sculptures