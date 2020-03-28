Animal Crossing New Horizons: How to pay Tom Nook loan FAST and get rid of debt?

In Animal Crossing New Horizons, Tom Nook once again gives debt collectors a run for their money. Here’s how to b e rid of Tom Nook’s debt in record time with our handy guide.

Animal Crossing New Horizons is here, and it gives you about ten minutes of island life before you’re indebted to Tom Nook.

That initial debt of 5,000 Nook Miles isn’t too tricky to pay off (since much of the mileage comes from simply playing the game), but once he offers a house to replace your tent, things get a little trickier.

That’s because your raccoon overlord insists on being paid back 98,000 bells (the game’s currency) for your initial brick and mortar dwelling, before ramping it up with subsequent remodelling options.

Thankfully, there’s no interest and no time limit, but if you want to make money fast, here’s our guide.

If you’re insistent on paying Tom back as quickly as possible, you’d be surprised how bare you end up leaving your home.

Anything can be sold in the Resident Services tent, so you can get rid of some duplicate species of bug or fish that you aren’t taking to the Museum. You can also grab as many weeds as possible, as these can be sold – and it’s strangely therapeutic to do so.

Selling shells is also easy, and can net you some Nook Miles, too!

Once you’ve unlocked and crafted the Vaulting Pole to get you over the river, island life becomes much less constrained.

While exploring each day, you’ll have a chance to stumble across shiny holes in the ground that will be holding varying amounts of bells. Simply use your shovel to dig them up!

Shaking trees can offer tree branches, fruit, and the occasional wasp nest if you’re unlucky, but denominations of bells can also fall.

You’ll also find the occasional pieces of furniture falling (denoted by the telltale ‘Leaf’ shape). Grab those and sell them – if you aren’t planning to put them in your home, of course.

Hitting rocks can lead to multiple crafting materials, but there’s also the chance of finding Gold Nuggets. Each of these can be sold at Resident Services for a whopping 10,000 bells – so it’s worth giving any rocks you see a whack with your shovel.

This may sound strange, but you can actually buy Bell Vouchers for Nook Miles. Just visit the ABD at Resident Services and browse the Nook Miles Redemption section.

You can get 3000 bells for 500 Nook Miles, which is a pretty decent exchange rate if you’ve been knocking off challenges left, right and centre.