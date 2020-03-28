Animal Crossing New Horizons Recipes: DIY recipes list and how to get recipes?

Animal Crossing New Horizons isn’t just about island living, it’s about crafting the world around you. But to do that you’ll need DIY recipes. Here’s everything you need to know to get started.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been an incredible success for Nintendo Switch, but with every day that passes, more and more players are starting the island adventures.

And one the key fundamentals new players need to know when jumping in, is how to find DIY Recipes and use them to build essential items.

You’ll obtain these recipes through various in-game events and it’s important you don’t overlook them.

DIY Recipes fall into five different categories: Tools, Housewares, Miscellaneous, Equipment and Other.

There’s a lot to craft, but you’ll need the recipe to create it in the first place.

So we’ve pulled together a list of some great DIY Recipes to get started in New Horizons. And we’ll be adding to them as we find more.

For now, here’s our guide to help you get started.

Recipes can be found in various ways. For one, your fellow islanders will often offer them if you chat to them, so it’s always worth checking in with your neighbours.

Each day, a new message will wash up on your island’s shore. Scour the beach and open it for a new recipe.

Finally, you can also buy some recipe cards from Tom Nook and co.

Here’s a brief list of items to get you started, although there’s plenty more and we’ll endeavor to keep adding to this list.

Of course, with the last Animal Crossing title offering over 4000 items, it’s fair to say we’ve only really begun scratching the surface in New Horizons.

If you’re looking for more on the most peaceful, relaxing game you can play right now, be sure to check out our review where we compared the leap forward from the previous generation to this one as the jumps seen in both the Zelda and Mario franchises, awarding it a 5/5.