Animal Crossing New Horizons update 1.1.2 patch notes: Nintendo fixes HUGE Switch problem

NINTENDO Switch fans should definitely download the brand new Animal Crossing New Horizons update, which fixes one or two massive problems.
Animal Crossing New Horizons has been given a big new update for Nintendo Switch.
The latest and greatest Animal Crossing game can now be updated to version 1.1.2.
As you can see from the patch notes below, Animal Crossing New Horizons update 1.1.2 fixes one or two huge problems.
According to the translated patch notes, this includes a problem with plots of land glitching out for players.
Unfortunately, the patch notes aren’t currently available in English, which means you’ll have to read the translated notes instead.
The update launches around the same time as the Bunny Day event. Despite the name, the Bunny Day event runs for almost two weeks until April 12.
Bunny Day gives fans a chance to hunt for Easter eggs, and to craft egg decorations and items.
A further update will be available later this month, and just in time for Earth Day.
• Under certain conditions, animals that had been invited to move from another island did not move and the vacant land to be relocated remained closed.
– After the renewal, the land that has been closed will return to uncontracted and you will be able to relocate new animals.
– We are very sorry, but animals that were scheduled to migrate at the time of the malfunction will not return to the original island and will not be migrated this time.
• Fixed a bug that caused Tom Nook to stop asking the Islanders under certain conditions to secure construction land for new migrants.
– After the update, if the island has evolved to a certain state (if the raccoon store is under construction or completed), a specific event will occur during the next island play during the islander’s broadcast.
• Fixed a bug where deleting a user under certain conditions would make it impossible to apply for relocation of homes and facilities.
– After updating, you can apply for relocation again.
• Fixed an issue where purchasing items from Lodley on an outlying island on a tour going out on “Mile Ricoken” would reduce the money you own along with the miles.
• Several other bugs have been fixed.
The new Animal Crossing whisks players off to a tropical island as part of the Nook Inc. Deserted Island Getaway Package.
“If the hustle and bustle of modern life’s got you down, Tom Nook has a business venture up his sleeve that he knows you’ll adore: his brand-new, ultra-exclusive Nook Inc. Deserted Island Getaway Package!” reads the official description.
“Sure, you’ve crossed paths with colourful characters near and far. Had a grand old time as one of the city folk.
“May’ve even turned over a new leaf and dedicated yourself to public service! But deep down, isn’t there a part of you that just longs for…freedom? A chance to do what you want, when you want? Then perhaps a long walk on the beach of a deserted island, where a rich wealth of untouched nature awaits, is just what the doctor ordered!
“Peaceful creativity and charm await as you roll up your sleeves and make your new life whatever you want it to be.”
Players can customise their homes by scavenging materials, crafting upgrades and purchasing items from the in-game shop.
That’s on top of all the usual activities like fishing, bug catching and growing plants and crops.