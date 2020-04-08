Animal Crossing New Horizons update 1.1.2 patch notes: Nintendo fixes HUGE Switch problem

NINTENDO Switch fans should definitely download the brand new Animal Crossing New Horizons update, which fixes one or two massive problems.

Animal Crossing New Horizons has been given a big new update for Nintendo Switch. The latest and greatest Animal Crossing game can now be updated to version 1.1.2. As you can see from the patch notes below, Animal Crossing New Horizons update 1.1.2 fixes one or two huge problems. According to the translated patch notes, this includes a problem with plots of land glitching out for players. Unfortunately, the patch notes aren’t currently available in English, which means you’ll have to read the translated notes instead. The update launches around the same time as the Bunny Day event. Despite the name, the Bunny Day event runs for almost two weeks until April 12. Bunny Day gives fans a chance to hunt for Easter eggs, and to craft egg decorations and items. A further update will be available later this month, and just in time for Earth Day.

• Under certain conditions, animals that had been invited to move from another island did not move and the vacant land to be relocated remained closed. – After the renewal, the land that has been closed will return to uncontracted and you will be able to relocate new animals. – We are very sorry, but animals that were scheduled to migrate at the time of the malfunction will not return to the original island and will not be migrated this time. • Fixed a bug that caused Tom Nook to stop asking the Islanders under certain conditions to secure construction land for new migrants. – After the update, if the island has evolved to a certain state (if the raccoon store is under construction or completed), a specific event will occur during the next island play during the islander’s broadcast. • Fixed a bug where deleting a user under certain conditions would make it impossible to apply for relocation of homes and facilities. – After updating, you can apply for relocation again. • Fixed an issue where purchasing items from Lodley on an outlying island on a tour going out on “Mile Ricoken” would reduce the money you own along with the miles. • Several other bugs have been fixed.