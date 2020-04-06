Animal Crossing New Horizons update 1.1.4 patch notes: Nintendo fix Easter Egg problem

Animal Crossing New Horizon’s Update 1.14 has been released on Nintendo Switch, fixing one of the biggest bugs from the games newly released Easter event

Animal Crossing: New Horizons updates have been coming thick and fast since the launch of the game and the latest will be one of the most welcome of the bunch.

The latest update is Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.14 and is primarily concerned with adjusting the appearance rates of certain Bunny Day eggs.

Fans have been less than pleased since the event first begun with just how frequent the eggs were spawning.

Why? It essentially prevented some of the games more standard and required crafting materials from spawning.

It doesn’t appear as though the official English Patch Notes have been shared by Nintendo just yet.

But the official Japanese patch notes are available and can be found below translated through Google.

So for the time being, you can find a rough translation of the patch notes just below. But we more or less know what changes have been made to the game today.

Bug fixes

After the update, pass the “Platinum Kogane” to Rex again, and you will receive the correct model.

Balance adjustment

* Eggs are easier to collect on the day of Easter (April 12, 2020).