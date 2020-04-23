Animal Crossing New Horizons Update 1.2 Patch Notes for new April Switch download

Animal Crossing New Horizon’s Update 1.2 has been released on Nintendo Switch, adding new features and fixing several bugs. Here’s everything you need to know.

The next highly anticipated update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now live. After several updates to the game since launch, this is the first ‘major’ update to the game.

As such, it’s a whole new version, bringing the game up to v1.2.

The update introduces plenty of big new features to the game such as Leif’s Flower Shop, Jolly Redd’s Treasure Tracker, and the Museum’s Art Gallery.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg though, with many more features set to arrive in the coming days.

As mentioned the 1.2 update for the game is rolling out now, but for the time being, the only official patch notes come from Nintendo’s Japanese website.

At the time of writing, these are the only patch notes available as they haven’t been published in English to the Nintendo of America website.

So for the time being, you can find a ‘rough translation’ of the new patch notes, just below.

Unfortunately, they don’t offer a whole lot of detail.

It does note a few “adjustments” and bug fixes but fails to name any specific issues.

Players online have also noted that Nintendo are gifting players a bell-bag rug as a gift, too.

It has been updated if the version notation at the top right of the software title screen is “Ver. 1.2.0”.

We shall update this article with the official English patch notes from Nintendo of America as soon as they’re made available.