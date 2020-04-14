Animal Crossing New Horizons update: April patch contents LEAKED for Nintendo Switch?

NINTENDO Switch fans are eagerly anticipating the release of two big new landmarks in Animal Crossing New Horizons. And it could come in the April update.
Animal Crossing New Horizon fans may have discovered what’s coming in the April update.
The upcoming Nintendo Switch update will pave the way for the Earth Day event, but will also introduce new items and features.
Judging by in-game hints and files, the April update could introduce two fan-favourite buildings to the game.
As pointed out by Eurogamer, in-game dialogue references Brewster’s coffee shop and Red’s art gallery.
References to these locations were also found within the in-game files, which suggests an update is imminent.
Indeed, the dialogue almost suggests that the locations are already in the game, so maybe the April update will come even sooner than fans think.
With Earth Day taking place on April 22, it’s likely the foundations will be laid a week ahead of time.
Fingers crossed it’s more successful than the Bunny Day event, which has really outstayed its welcome.
The new Animal Crossing whisks players off to a tropical island as part of the Nook Inc. Deserted Island Getaway Package.
“If the hustle and bustle of modern life’s got you down, Tom Nook has a business venture up his sleeve that he knows you’ll adore: his brand-new, ultra-exclusive Nook Inc. Deserted Island Getaway Package!” reads the official description.
“Sure, you’ve crossed paths with colourful characters near and far. Had a grand old time as one of the city folk.
“May’ve even turned over a new leaf and dedicated yourself to public service! But deep down, isn’t there a part of you that just longs for…freedom? A chance to do what you want, when you want? Then perhaps a long walk on the beach of a deserted island, where a rich wealth of untouched nature awaits, is just what the doctor ordered!
“Peaceful creativity and charm await as you roll up your sleeves and make your new life whatever you want it to be.”
Players can customise their homes by scavenging materials, crafting upgrades and purchasing items from the in-game shop.
That’s on top of all the usual activities like fishing, bug catching and growing plants and crops.
Like most live service games of today, Animal Crossing will also be updated with various in-game events.
This includes the divisive Bunny Day event, which didn’t eggs-actly go down well with fans.