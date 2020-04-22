Animal Crossing New Horizons Update Time: April Earth Day Event, 1.2 patch notes

Nintendo is due to release the latest Animal Crossing update for Nintendo Switch very soon – here’s what you need to know about the incoming update

The next update for Animal Crossing New Horizons is almost here!

The free April update will prove to be one of the game’s biggest updates to date, and will introduce new characters, new activities and new ways to customise your island.

But what time can you start getting your teeth into all this new content in Animal Crossing?

Though Nintendo hasn’t specified, it may be that we’ll see a regional rollout of the update, or a slightly staggered schedule around the world.

This is, after all, the first big update like this we’ve seen to the game (we’re discounting Bunny Day since some of the files for that event were in the game files at launch).

We’ll keep an eye on when it all kicks off, though: the way Nintendo deals with this event will likely remain a template for future events.

According to the Japanese Nintendo website, the April Update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is scheduled to release at 10AM JST on April 23rd. That’s2am UK time, or 6pm PDT / 9pm ET on April 22nd.

It’s worth noting that although that’s when the update will be pushed out to Nintendo Switch consoles around the world, that’s not necessarily when you’ll be able to start playing the new content.

It’s worth noting that even when you have the update file in your game, new days in the in-game clock in Animal Crossing start at 6am local time (or whenever 6am on your system is if you’re ‘time-travelling’).

So expect features of the latest update to start showing themselves to you from when your system says its 6am on April 23rd.

With the April update, we know at least two new big changes are coming to the game:

• Leif’s Garden Shop – Nature-loving Leif will regularly visit players’ islands to sell his flourishing assortment of foliage, including shrubs and flower seeds. These decorative items will help make any island paradise a little greener.

• Jolly Redd’s Treasure Trawler – After downloading the free update, Jolly Redd will occasionally show up in his boat to sell in-game art, as well as furniture with unique colors. Like in previous Animal Crossing games, players will have to figure out which art pieces are real and which are fake.

• Art, Paintings and Statues Coming To The Museum – After purchasing genuine art, players can donate it to the island museum to open an art gallery, which will display all types of donated pieces, from paintings to sculptures

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more – and provide patch notes once they’re available.