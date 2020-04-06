Animal Crossing stock alert: New Horizons physical Switch stock at Amazon and Currys

ANIMAL CROSSING stock has become available once again, with New Horizons physical Switch stock available at Amazon and Currys.

Animal Crossing New Horizons has become available to buy once again, with physical copies of the Nintendo Switch hit at Amazon and Currys. At the time of writing, both Amazon and Currys have physical versions of Animal Crossing Switch for £44.99 with free shipping. Amazon also have a version of Animal Crossing New Horizons which is bundled with a themed AC New Horizons microfibre cloth.

This is priced at £44.99 also and is available to pre-order, with stock landing on Friday April 3. Click here to go to the Currys listing for Animal Crossing New Horizons while clicking here will direct you to the Amazon page. Animal Crossing New Horizons launched on Friday March 20 and has been selling like hot cakes. Prior to today Animal Crossing New Horizons has been sold out at all UK retailers for quite awhile.

In Blighty Animal Crossing New Horizons enjoyed the second best Nintendo Switch launch ever. While in Japan Animal Crossing New Horizons has been a huge hit, becoming the best Switch launch ever. In the space of two weeks Animal Crossing New Horizons has sold around 2.6million physical units. This is just 230,000 copies off the lifetime sales of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in the Land of the Rising Sun. The new Animal Crossing stock has landed as cherry blossoms have started to appear in the game to signal the start of spring. The news was revealed by the @AnimalCrossing Twitter who posted: “For islands in the northern hemisphere, it suddenly feels like spring thanks to budding cherry trees. “You’ll see cherry blossom petals dancing through the sky. Yes, yes, I want everyone to scoop them up for some enjoyable spring DIY projects perfect for the season.”

Here are more details on Animal Crossing New Horizons, taken from the game’s official blurb… In Animal Crossing: New Horizons you won’t just arrive at a new village – you’ll be creating it. After embarking on the Nook Inc. Deserted Island Getaway Package, you’ll have to pick the perfect spot for your village. Choose from the Northern or Southern hemisphere, then select the layout of your island – the option you pick will affect the timing of the seasons. Then you’re ready to start building a new home for yourself and the animal friends with you.