Ant McPartlin fuming as Britain’s Got Talent act makes joke about his forehead

During Saturday night’s episode of Britain’s Got Talent, Ant McPartlin was left fuming when one of the acts took aim at his forehead with a cheeky prop.

Comedian Clare Harrison McCartney took to the stage and announced to the judges that she would be doing a round of celebrity impressions.

She said: “I’ve been doing comedy since 2009 and I’m an actor, so I spend a lot of time doing nothing, watching Loose Women.”

The 46-year-old got stuck in, pulling on an array of wigs to impersonate the likes of TOWIE babe Chloe Sims, Jane McDonald, EastEnders’ Dot Cotton and Janet Street-Porter.

Eventually, she pulled on a fake oversized forehead and tried to do her best Geordie accent for her Ant McPartlin.

And while he initially laughed, Ant was soon left unhappy, asking pal Declan Donnelly: “Why did she put the big forehead on though?”

It wasn’t just Ant that wasn’t impressed though, with Amanda Holden quickly pressing her red buzzer to show she wasn’t keen on the act.

Soon, the other judges followed and Clare was stopped early after receiving four buzzers.

Sadly for the Essex lass, that meant she would not be progressing further in the competition.

Despite buzzing her off, Alesha Dixon told Clare: “I still laughed and smiled throughout the whole thing, I think you are just naturally funny.”

And Amanda clearly liked Clare – just not her act.

As she told the unlucky hopeful: “You need to just be you and do stand-up. Just be you, Clare.

“But I think today, we will have to say no.”

It wasn’t just the judges and the hosts who weren’t very impressed though, as viewers took to Twitter to share thoughts – and they didn’t hold back.

One said: “That impression of Ant was dreadful!”

Another tweeted: “Her impression of Ant wasn’t even Geordie…”

And a third added: “Crashed out on that Ant impression.”

