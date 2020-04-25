Anthony Joshua calls Deontay Wilder’s CV ‘mediocre’ and commends Tyson Fury’s performance

18 SHARES Share Tweet

Anthony Joshua says that Tyson Fury’s performance vs Deontay Wilder was tactically perfect.

Anthony Joshua has called Deontay Wilder’s fight resume ‘mediocre’, stating that he knew Tyson Fury would beat him because of his lack of big-fight experience. Fury won the WBC world title from Wilder.

Joshua is now on a collision course with Fury and both stars are hopeful they can fight for the undisputed world heavyweight titles next year. Wilder and Joshua had previously been in talks to fight but negotiations collapsed on multiple occasions. Joshua predicted Fury to beat Wilder, and puts the American’s poor performance down to the fact he’s faced ‘mediocre’ fighters. JUST IN: Eddie Hearn lifts lid on plans for boxing marathon after lockdown

“I could say a lot of things but I’m only going to speak facts on this situation,” Joshua told Sports Illustrated. “Wilder’s had I think 10 title defences with that WBC belt, so I look across those 10 title defences he’s had. He’s fought [Artur] Szpilka, [Johann] Duhaupas , [Dominic] Breazeale, Ortiz twice, Fury twice and Chris Arreola. “Within those 10 I look at it and said, ‘okay, cool’. You have Tyson Fury twice and Ortiz twice, they are the top-tier fighters in his defences and all of those four challenges that he’s had with top-tier fighters he’s struggled with.” DON’T MISS Anthony Joshua gives verdict on Wilder stepping away from Fury fight Anthony Joshua vs Lennox Lewis? AJ talks up ‘dream fight’ Tyson Fury will dominate Anthony Joshua just like Deontay Wilder

Joshua then outlined why he thought Fury would end up overcoming Wilder. “So I thought of course Fury’s going to come back,” he added. “He came back off a long lay-off and I thought he would come back again and get it right. “I know what it means to come so close and have it stripped away, so I just thought Tyson Fury would do exactly what he would do. “Tactically wise, I could break that down but in terms of how he went about it I believe when Deontay Wilder gets a top-tier level it’s going to be difficult for him to stay there due to the fact he had [for] so long [been] bubbling around mediocre fights.

“With Deontay Wilder he’s a long range fighter, he normally puts people on the back foot and really leverages off that right hand, comes flying in. “What Tyson Fury seems to have done is sat on his back foot and edged forward ever so slightly to put Deontay Wilder on his back foot where I think Deontay Wilder struggled on his back foot to a certain degree, which we’ve seen across different fights. “I think Tyson Fury analysed the previous fights, realised that if you take away his half-decent jab and his good right hand, he [Fury] was slipping the right hand so it was shooting over. “He had more of a chance in beating Deontay Wilder. His tactics were spot on.

“Not only did he have the tactics, to carry them out is another thing and he managed to do it. After all the hard work it paid off.”