Anthony Joshua deals with fresh challenge for WBO belt from heavyweight Frank Sanchez

Two-time unified heavyweight world champ Anthony Joshua goes to threat of needing to abandon among his 4 belts in the middle of the recurring coronavirus pandemic

Anthony Joshua has been called out by a fresh challenger amidst the recurring break from specialist boxing.

The Brit has actually already been required to delay prep work for his scheduled title protection versus Kubrat Pulev, just about finishing hopes of a potential round against Tyson Fury later on this year.

The 30-year-old might link the division should he beat Pulev and also Fury come through against Deontay Wilder, making his current call out rather speculative.

Undefeated Frank Sanchez is claimed to be looking at a chance to take Joshua’s crown having actually defeated Joey Dawejko on factors last month to move into the leading ten of the WBO positions.

The 27-year-old’s supervisor has actually doubted whether Joshua will certainly have the ability to WBO dedications amidst the ongoing unpredictability, and also thinks the belt will certainly be left.

Mike Barao informed Sky Sports: “Just an assumption yet I believe [Oleksandr] Usyk winds up winning a vacated WBO heavyweight title within the following 12 months.

“Frank remains in great setting to combat for the WBO championship, in the event that takes place.

“I think Frank Sanchez versus WBO number 6 Junior Fa or number 7 Michael Hunter would make good sense.”

Marketer Eddie Hearn has actually been left with more spare time than he would certainly have prepared for due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Joshua’s next battle tossed right into doubt.

He informed the Evening Standard: “The following 2 weeks will certainly tell us everything we need to know.

“We wish July 25 is the rescheduled date, but the bigger inquiry is that Joshua needs to fight by the middle of August to box two times this year, which is the strategy.”

He added: “If it surpasses that, the conversation might go right to the fight with Tyson Fury in October or November.

“There’s an agreement to eliminate Pulev and also Fury needs to fight Deontay Wilder, but anything is possible in this crazy world.

“It may reach phase where if AJ has not boxed Pulev for months, he starts assuming he’s getting older, he does not want the large fights to move and this may be his only chance to end up being undeniable heavyweight champ. For AJ, it’s everything about the legacy.”