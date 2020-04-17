Anthony Joshua explains quarantine routine after moving back into mum’s house

Anthony Joshua may not be able to ply his trade in the gym at the moment, but the unified heavyweight champion has been making the most of spending time with his family in lockdown

Anthony Joshua doesn’t have the luxury of a personal gym or a swimming pool in quarantine at his mum’s house – but for now the unified heavyweight champion is making the most of spending time at home with his family.

The 30-year-old was scheduled to defend his titles against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20, only for the coronavirus pandemic to postpone his showdown with the Bulgarian.

It is currently unclear when the bout can be rearranged for, with government officials confirming on Thursday that UK lockdown measures will remain in place for at least the next three weeks, but Joshua will need to stay in shape and ensure he is raring to go when a new date is announced.

For the moment, however, he is simply taking advantage of being at home with his family at mum Yeta Odusanya’s house in Golders Green, north London.

“I have no gym or swimming pool in my house,” he told DAZN.

“I am actually at my family home with my Mum, my niece, my son and my cousin, we are all quarantining together so it’s nice.

“We are all aware there is a pandemic happening across the world but fortunately none of my family have had any tragic losses or massive effects from the virus.

“We are trying to take advantage of spending time together.”

Luckily, Joshua has still been able to remain fit and firing despite being in lockdown, using his daily exercise allowance to go for a run or a bike ride.

“Why I chose boxing when I was younger is because it is a sport where you don’t really need much,” he added.

“You need to keep fit – the reason why we do road work is to keep the legs strong in the later rounds.

“In the U.K. the guidelines are exercise outside the house but only up to an hour, so sometimes I go running or cycling. I also shadow box in the garden, which is something of a lost art.”