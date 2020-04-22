Anthony Joshua names SIX opponents he wants to fight before he retires – including Fury

Anthony Joshua has picked six fighters he wants to face before he retires.

Anthony Joshua has named Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder in a list of SIX fighters he wants to face before he eventually retires. AJ, Wilder and Fury are generally considered to be the three best heavyweights in the world.

Joshua has yet to fight either, but a clash with Fury could be looming closer after the Gypsy King’s win over Wilder in February. All the belts in boxing’s biggest division are now held by Joshua and Fury, making an undisputed fight between the two the biggest in British history. But Joshua also named four other fighters, including Jarrell Miller, who he was supposed to face last year in New York before Andy Ruiz Jr stepped in. JUST IN: Eddie Hearn lifts lid on plans for boxing marathon after lockdown

The pair shared a fiery press conference before Miller tested positive on three different drug tests in the lead up to the bout. Joshua also said he would like to face Oleksandr Usyk, his WBO mandatory challenger. And the last two names on the list were Luis Ortiz, who Wilder has knocked out twice, and Adam Kownacki.

Kownacki lost in shocking fashion last month to Robert Helenius in New York. Joshua also spoke about the possibility of eventually fighting Fury behind closed doors, should the coronavirus pandemic not clear up over the coming months. “If Eddie Hearn said he managed to secure the Tyson Fury fight, but it is behind closed doors, I would take it,” he told Sky Sports. “If I don’t take it now then I don’t think Tyson Fury will be around by the time this all comes around again, when big hall shows are available.

“I have to take the opportunity while they’re there. “We have two current heavyweight champions in Great Britain right now. “Wilder, it would be good if he stepped aside, Pulev, it would be good if he stepped aside and we got this fight on as it is one that the world is screaming for. “I am looking at Tyson Fury like I am going to walk through him as well.