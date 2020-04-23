Anthony Joshua tells Tyson Fury why he must fight him next to unify division

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury are both firmly established as boxing superstars following their impressive exploits in the ring. However, the British heavyweight duo have never faced each other before

Anthony Joshua has urged Tyson Fury to lock horns with him.

The Gypsy King will face Deontay Wilder for a third time later this year.

But a sensational British bout between Joshua and Fury still looks like a distinct possibility.

AJ also has other business to take care of first, though.

The London lad needs to dispatch IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev. That clash was pencilled in for June, although will inevitably take place in the autumn due to the coronavirus crisis.

“Come fight me, you really want to say you’re No 1, come fight me,” Joshua told Sky Sports.

“Let’s get it on, I’ve got the rest of the belts so it only makes sense.”

AJ claims that owning three of the four titles ‘proves’ he is top dog.

“That proves that I’m the unified heavyweight champion of the world, he’s the WBC heavyweight champion of the world,” Joshua added.

“What that would prove, me and him fighting, is that there will be one dominant figure in the heavyweight division that will have all of the belts and become undisputed.

“So, logically it says, to prove yourself as No 1, I have to fight Tyson Fury, he has to fight Anthony Joshua and it will cause for a great announcement after this pandemic that we’re all facing right now.”

Frank Warren claimed Fury has all the attributes to defeat Joshua whenever the showdown happens.

“Tyson will do to Joshua exactly what he did to Wilder,” he told The Express.

“What people forget about Fury is that he’s got a very strong chin.

“He’s got a great boxing brain, he’s got great hand speed, he’s got great footwork, he’s brave, we’ve seen him get off the floor.

“We’ve seen him do all of that, AJ was terribly exposed against Andy Ruiz Jr.

“He got absolutely exposed and in the second fight Ruiz Jr was even heavier than he should have been, totally out of condition.

“AJ trained hard, it’s what you should do as a pro, he fought on the back foot. But I look at it this way.”