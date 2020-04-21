Anthony Joshua vs Lennox Lewis? AJ talks up ‘dream fight’ between Brits at Wembley Stadium

Anthony Joshua has previously taken digs at Lennox Lewis.

Anthony Joshua says his ‘dream fight’ would be a clash with fellow heavyweight great Lennox Lewis at Wembley Stadium in a battle of Britain. Joshua called Lewis a ‘clown’ last year after receiving criticism from the former undisputed champ.

Lewis made his name in the 1990s and early 2000s fighting and beating some of the world’s best heavyweights, including Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield. Lewis also beat Vitali Klitschko and had to bounce back from losses to Oliver McCall and Hasim Rahman during this stellar career. Joshua has since become the biggest boxing star in Britain and is a two-time unified heavyweight champion himself. JUST IN: Boxing news: Anthony Joshua calls out Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder hint

He won his first title after beating Charles Martin in 2016. He went on to win further belts against Wladimir Klitschko and Joseph Parker. But last summer he was knocked out by Andy Ruiz Jr, however like Lewis did with McCall and Rahman, AJ won his belts back. DON’T MISS Mike Tyson would KO Deontay Wilder in ONE MINUTE – ex-trainer Anthony Joshua explains why he didn’t mock Wilder after Fury loss Tyson Fury will dominate Anthony Joshua just like Deontay Wilder

And after a series of quick-fire questions from Sky Sports, Joshua was asked who his dream fight would be against. “Lennox Lewis at Wembley Stadium, the best of Britain!” He said immediately. Last year Joshua said that Lewis was a ‘clown’ after being asked about the heavyweight legend. “Lennox is a clown. I don’t respect Lennox,” Joshua said.

“Me and Lennox are not the same. My legacy is to sit back and enjoy the younger generation coming up, and not to be involved. “Just to appreciate what it takes to get there. “Lennox isn’t like that. “Me and Lennox are cut from a different cloth.”