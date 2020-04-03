Anthony Joshua warning sent by former world champion amid Tyson Fury unification bout talk

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury were on course to take part in a heavyweight title unification fight prior to the coronavirus outbreak.

Former cruiserweight world champion Johnny Nelson has warned boxing fans not to write off Anthony Joshua’s chances of beating Tyson Fury, insisting they’d be making a “fatal” mistake by underestimating the unified heavyweight champion.

A Battle of Britain between the pair became the most talked-about fight in the boxing world last month after Fury emphatically dethroned Deontay Wilder to claim the WBC heavyweight title. The main talking point over a Joshua vs Fury showdown is undoubtedly which man would come out of the contest victorious. After seeing the deft-footed Fury bamboozle Wilder before stopping him in the seventh round of their multi-million-pound rematch, many firmly believe ‘The Gypsy King’ would run rings around Joshua. Nelson doesn’t buy into that notion and firmly believes ‘AJ’ is more than capable of giving Fury a run for his money.

“It is a fight that everyone wants to see,” Nelson told the Daily Star. “After Fury’s last performance a lot of people’s minds might have been changed. “Again, you gotta look at each individual on their last performance. “Anthony Joshua has shown a completely new side to him, saying, ‘I’m now a student of this game’.

“Don’t be fooled by the amazing performance that Tyson Fury did and write Anthony Joshua off, that would be a fatal mistake.” Prior to the coronavirus wreaking havoc with the entire sporting calendar, Joshua and Fury were on course to meet one another in a lucrative end-of-year showdown. And should the pair win their respective bouts against Kubrat Pulev and Wilder, which are tentatively scheduled for June 20 and October 3, Nelson believes their long-awaited meeting needs to be booked as soon as possible. He said: “Common sense and business sense says you have to put these two in the ring in the next 12 months.

“Unfortunately it’s show business and sometimes the business kills the show. “Everyone has to work together, the sun, moon and stars all have to align and if it doesn’t happen then the fight doesn’t happen. “I know both fighters want the fight. Don’t say either fighter is running scared. “I know them both personally and they both want the fight.”

